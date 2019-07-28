Dutee Chand, Harbhajan Singh nominations for national awards rejected

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Saturday rejected the nominations of Indian sprinter Dutee Chand and cricketer Harbhajan Singh for Arjuna and Khel Ratna awards respectively.

According to a report on ANI, the nominations got rejected because the various state governments missed their deadlines. Dutee’s nomination not only came late but her medals were also not in order of ranking.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh’s application was rejected as the Punjab government missed the 30 April deadline, only to file his nomination two months later.

The report quoted an official from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) saying that the Ministry asked Athletics Federation of India (AFI) to give the order of ranking for given nominations and she stood at fifth which resulted in the rejection of her nomination.

Dutee said that she had spoken to the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and asked him to resend her file to the Sports Ministry for consideration. “I met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and showed him the gold medal that I won in the World University Games in Napoli and requested him to resend my file. He assured me that he will send my nomination again for Arjuna Award and said you do not worry and prepare for the upcoming competitions,” Dutee told ANI.

“As of now Arjuna Award is not missed as the final result is yet to come officially. I got to know that my nomination was filed late that might be because of the elections and cyclone Fani,” she Dutee, who has won the 100m gold medal in the World University Games in Napoli.