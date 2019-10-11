Dutee Chand breaks national record again, inches closer to Olympic mark

Dutee Chand broke the national record in the 100-metre sprint event at the National Open Athletics Championships in Ranchi on Friday. She won her semifinal with a time of 11.22 seconds. She then won the final with a time of 11.25 seconds.

Dutee ran two races on Friday which were both faster than the previously existing national record. The earlier record in the women’s 100m event was 11.26 seconds – held jointly by Dutee (recorded at the Asian Athletics Championship this year) and Rachita Mistry (recorded in 2000).

Advertising

Dutee shaved off 0.04 seconds from her previous personal best – 11.26 seconds. This is the only time apart from then that Dutee has breached the 11.30-mark.

Dutee also inched closer to the qualification mark for the 2020 Olympics. The qualification mark for the 100m event has been set at 11.15 seconds, with the qualification period ending in June next year. She needs to shave off a further 0.07 seconds to reach that mark.

11.22! 💪 — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) October 11, 2019

Dutee’s times on Friday would have been good enough to get her a place in the World Championships semifinals last month, where she had been eliminated in the heats with a time of 11.48 seconds.

Earlier on Thursday, she had qualified as the fastest woman from the National Open Athletics Championships heats with a time of 11.55 seconds.