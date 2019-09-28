Dutee Chand fails to progress from heats in Athletics Worlds

Dutee Chand failed to progress from the heats in the 100-metre dash in the World Athletic Championship in Doha on Saturday. She finished seventh in her heat with a timing of 11.48 seconds.

#AthleticsWorldChamps Women’s 100m: @DuteeChand clocks 11.48 to finish 7th out of 8 runners in her Heat.

Finishes outside automatic semifinals qualification spots (top 3). Her campaign in this event comes to an end — Mihir Vasavda (@mihirsv) September 28, 2019

Dutee made a good start – her reaction time was one of the quickest – and she was even in the front of the pack till around the halfway stage. From then on, however, she started to fall behind as the others pulled ahead.

Dutee has failed to progress to the semifinals and to secure an Olympic quota. The qualification standard for the Tokyo Olympics was set at 11.15 seconds.

Dutee had said before departing for the Worlds that her aim was to reach the final of the women’s 100m dash and record a new personal best timing. Her personal best is 11.26 seconds.

“I hope to run my best in Doha, that is my target. I could not reach the semifinals last time but I am hoping to reach the finals this time. It will not be easy but I will be really happy if I do that,” she had said.

In the 2017 London World Championships, Dutee ran a disappointing 12.07 second in the heats and failed to reach the semifinals.

Her personal best of 11.26 seconds, which is also the national record, came during the Asian Championships on the same track in Doha in April earlier this year.