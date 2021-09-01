Durand Cup 2021: All you need to know, Live Streaming, TV Channel, Schedule

September 1, 2021 2:18:02 pm
Durand Cup 2021 Full Schedule, Format, Fixtures, Team, Match Timings, Live Streaming: The Durand Cup 2021 is all set to start on September 5 with sixteen teams all set to participate in the 130th edition of India’s and Asia’s oldest football tournament. The Durand Cup, started in 1888, is also the third-oldest active football competition in the world.
The 2021 edition will feature teams from both the Indian Super League (ISL) as well as the I-League. Defending Durand Cup champions Gokulam Kerala FC, along with Mohammedan Sporting and Sudeva Delhi FC are the clubs from I-League that will participate in the upcoming tournament.
I-League teams FC Bengaluru United and Delhi FC, as well as teams from the Indian Navy and Indian Army will also feature in Durand Cup 2021.
Former ISL champions Bengaluru FC will be joined by FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC. Kerala Blasters FC will be making their Durand Cup debut this year.
The 16 teams are divided into four groups of four, with each team playing the other three in the group once. The top two from each group will advance to the quarter-finals. The final will be held on October 3.
Groups
Group A – Indian Air Force Football Team, Bengaluru United, CRPF, Mohammedan Sporting Club
Group B – Army Green Football Team, FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, Sudeva Delhi FC
Group C – Bengaluru FC, Delhi FC, Indian Navy Football Team, Kerala Blasters FC
Group D – Assam Rifles Football Team, Army Red Football Team, Gokulam Kerala Football Club, Hyderabad FC
Schedule
Sunday, September 5
Indian Air Force Football Team vs Mohammedan Sporting Club – 4:15 PM IST
Monday, September 6
CRPF vs FC Bengaluru United – 3:00 PM IST
Jamshedpur FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC – 3:00 PM IST
Tuesday, September 7
FC Goa vs Army Green Football Team – 3:00 PM IST
Wednesday, September 8
Delhi FC vs Indian Navy Football Team – 3:00 PM IST
Thursday, September 9
Indian Air Force Football Team vs FC Bengaluru United – 3:00 PM IST
Assam Rifles Football Team vs Army Red Football Team – 3:00 PM IST
Friday, September 10
CRPF vs Mohammedan Sporting Club – 3:00 PM IST
Jamshedpur FC vs Army Green Football Team – 3:00 PM IST
Saturday, September 11
Kerala Blasters FC vs Indian Navy Football Team – 3:00 PM IST
Sunday, September 12
Assam Rifles Football Team vs Hyderabad FC – 3:00 PM IST
Gokulam Kerala FC vs Army Red Football Team – 3:00 PM IST
Monday, September 13
FC Goa vs Sudeva Delhi FC – 3:00 PM IST
Tuesday, September 14
Mohammedan Sporting Club vs FC Bengaluru United – 3:00 PM IST
CRPF vs Indian Air Force Football Team – 3:00 PM IST
Wednesday, September 15
Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC – 3:00 PM IST
Thursday, September 16
Gokulam Kerala FC vs Hyderabad FC – 3:00 PM IST
Friday, September 17
Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa – 3:00 PM IST
Army Green Football Team vs Sudeva Delhi FC – 3:00 PM IST
Saturday, September 18
Delhi FC vs Bengaluru FC – 3:00 PM IST
Sunday, September 19
Army Red Football Team vs Hyderabad FC – 3:00 PM IST
Assam Rifles vs Gokulam Kerala FC – 3:00 PM IST
Tuesday, September 21
Bengaluru FC vs Indian Navy Football Team – 3:00 PM IST
Delhi FC vs Kerala Blasters FC – 3:00 PM IST
Thursday, September 23
Quarter-final 1 – 3:00 PM IST
Friday, September 24
Quarter-final 2 – 3:00 PM IST
Quarter-final 3 – 3:00 PM IST
Saturday, September 25
Quarter-final 4 – 3:00 PM IST
Monday, September 27
Semi-final 1 – TBD
Wednesday, September 29
Semi-final 2 – TBD
Sunday, October 3
Durand Cup final – TBD
Where will Durand Cup 2021 be played?
The Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), better known as Salt Lake Stadium, Kalyani Municipality Stadium and the Mohun Bagan ground are the three venues for this year’s tournament.
Where to watch Durand Cup 2021 live in India?
Live streaming of the Durand Cup 2021 in India will be available on Addatimes. There will be no telecast of Durand Cup 2021.
