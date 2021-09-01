Durand Cup 2021: All you need to know, Live Streaming, TV Channel, Schedule

Durand Cup 2021 Full Schedule, Format, Fixtures, Team, Match Timings, Live Streaming: The Durand Cup 2021 is all set to start on September 5 with sixteen teams all set to participate in the 130th edition of India’s and Asia’s oldest football tournament. The Durand Cup, started in 1888, is also the third-oldest active football competition in the world.

The 2021 edition will feature teams from both the Indian Super League (ISL) as well as the I-League. Defending Durand Cup champions Gokulam Kerala FC, along with Mohammedan Sporting and Sudeva Delhi FC are the clubs from I-League that will participate in the upcoming tournament.

I-League teams FC Bengaluru United and Delhi FC, as well as teams from the Indian Navy and Indian Army will also feature in Durand Cup 2021.

Former ISL champions Bengaluru FC will be joined by FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC. Kerala Blasters FC will be making their Durand Cup debut this year.

The 16 teams are divided into four groups of four, with each team playing the other three in the group once. The top two from each group will advance to the quarter-finals. The final will be held on October 3.

Groups

Group A – Indian Air Force Football Team, Bengaluru United, CRPF, Mohammedan Sporting Club

Group B – Army Green Football Team, FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, Sudeva Delhi FC

Group C – Bengaluru FC, Delhi FC, Indian Navy Football Team, Kerala Blasters FC

Group D – Assam Rifles Football Team, Army Red Football Team, Gokulam Kerala Football Club, Hyderabad FC

Schedule

Sunday, September 5

Indian Air Force Football Team vs Mohammedan Sporting Club – 4:15 PM IST

Monday, September 6

CRPF vs FC Bengaluru United – 3:00 PM IST

Jamshedpur FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC – 3:00 PM IST

Tuesday, September 7

FC Goa vs Army Green Football Team – 3:00 PM IST

Wednesday, September 8

Delhi FC vs Indian Navy Football Team – 3:00 PM IST

Thursday, September 9

Indian Air Force Football Team vs FC Bengaluru United – 3:00 PM IST

Assam Rifles Football Team vs Army Red Football Team – 3:00 PM IST

Friday, September 10

CRPF vs Mohammedan Sporting Club – 3:00 PM IST

Jamshedpur FC vs Army Green Football Team – 3:00 PM IST

Saturday, September 11

Kerala Blasters FC vs Indian Navy Football Team – 3:00 PM IST

Sunday, September 12

Assam Rifles Football Team vs Hyderabad FC – 3:00 PM IST

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Army Red Football Team – 3:00 PM IST

Monday, September 13

FC Goa vs Sudeva Delhi FC – 3:00 PM IST

Tuesday, September 14

Mohammedan Sporting Club vs FC Bengaluru United – 3:00 PM IST

CRPF vs Indian Air Force Football Team – 3:00 PM IST

Wednesday, September 15

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC – 3:00 PM IST

Thursday, September 16

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Hyderabad FC – 3:00 PM IST

Friday, September 17

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa – 3:00 PM IST

Army Green Football Team vs Sudeva Delhi FC – 3:00 PM IST

Saturday, September 18

Delhi FC vs Bengaluru FC – 3:00 PM IST

Sunday, September 19

Army Red Football Team vs Hyderabad FC – 3:00 PM IST

Assam Rifles vs Gokulam Kerala FC – 3:00 PM IST

Tuesday, September 21

Bengaluru FC vs Indian Navy Football Team – 3:00 PM IST

Delhi FC vs Kerala Blasters FC – 3:00 PM IST

Thursday, September 23

Quarter-final 1 – 3:00 PM IST

Friday, September 24

Quarter-final 2 – 3:00 PM IST

Quarter-final 3 – 3:00 PM IST

Saturday, September 25

Quarter-final 4 – 3:00 PM IST

Monday, September 27

Semi-final 1 – TBD

Wednesday, September 29

Semi-final 2 – TBD

Sunday, October 3

Durand Cup final – TBD

Where will Durand Cup 2021 be played?

The Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), better known as Salt Lake Stadium, Kalyani Municipality Stadium and the Mohun Bagan ground are the three venues for this year’s tournament.

Where to watch Durand Cup 2021 live in India?

Live streaming of the Durand Cup 2021 in India will be available on Addatimes. There will be no telecast of Durand Cup 2021.