Donald Trump to attend first NBA game in India? ‘Be careful, I may come’, US Prez tells PM Modi

US President Donald Trump might well be in attendance when Mumbai hosts the first NBA match in India next month.

Trump, while addressing a crowd at the sold-out ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event in Houston, asked PM Modi if he was invited to India to watch the historic basketball match that will be organised by the NBA in India.

Incidentally, it will also be the first game staged in India by a North American sports league.

“We are committed to ensuring Indians have access to the world’s best products. Soon, Indians will have access to NBA basketball. People will gather in Mumbai to watch the first NBA game in India. Am I invited, Prime Minister?” President Trump said. “Be careful. I may come,” he added.

#WATCH US Pres Donald Trump: Very soon India will have to access to another world class American product-NBA basketball. Wow, sounds good. Next week thousands in Mumbai will watch the first ever NBA game in India..am I invited Mr. Prime Minister? I may come, be careful I may come pic.twitter.com/QmcyeXurLg — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019

Over 3,000 students from over 70 schools will be extended invitations for the first-ever NBA game in India to be played in Mumbai next month.

NBA sides Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers will play two pre-season games on October 4 and 5.

While the first game will be watched by the students under the Reliance Foundation Jr NBA program, the second game on October 5 is open for fans.