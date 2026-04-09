Doha leg of Diamond League rescheduled to June 19

As temperatures are expected to be higher in Doha in June, the meeting will also be moved from the Qatar Sports Club to the Khalifa International Stadium. (AP Photo)

The season-opening Diamond League in Doha, where India’s javelin star Neeraj Chopra breached the 90m mark last season, has been scheduled for June 19, the organisers said in a statement on Wednesday. The event set to take place at the Khalifa International Stadium was originally scheduled to take place at the Qatar Sports Club on May 8 but has been postponed due to the situation in West Asia.

“In recent weeks, the Diamond League has been monitoring the situation in Doha, working in close co-ordination with meeting organisers, Qatari authorities and other stakeholders,” the press release stated.

“In the interests of athletes and spectators’ safety, a decision has now been taken to postpone the meeting. Should conditions allow, it will now be held on June 19,” the organisers further added.