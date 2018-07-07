Dipika Pallikal to represent Asia in CGF Athletes Advisory Commission

Dipika Pallikal’s successful squash career and wins in consecutive Commonwealth Games were credentials to merit an appointment. (Source: File Photo) Dipika Pallikal’s successful squash career and wins in consecutive Commonwealth Games were credentials to merit an appointment. (Source: File Photo)

India’s ace squash player Dipika Pallikal has been appointed as Asia’s representative in the prestigious Athletes Advisory Commission of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF).

The appointment was made by the CGF. The CGF Athletes Advisory Commission was proposed in August 2017 and had reached out to all 71 member Commonwealth Games Associations (CGAs) to nominate an athlete with the potential to serve the Athletes Commission.

Each continent is represented by one athlete in CGFAAC. The Indian Olympic Association/CGA India had proposed the name of Commonwealth gold medallist Pallikal to represent Asia in the CGFAAC.

Pallikal’s successful squash career and wins in consecutive Commonwealth Games were credentials to merit an appointment. CGF president Louise Martin CBE, in an e-mail on July 5 to Pallikal and IOA/CGA India, informed about her selection to represent Asia.

Pallikal was delighted and said, “I am humbled and honoured to be on the CGFAAC representing Asia. I would like to thank IOA/CGA India for putting forward my name and trusting in my ability to be on such a huge platform.

“I look forward to working with the rest of the team closely and being a voice for athletes of the Commonwealth Federations.”

IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta said, “This is a big appointment for India in the CGF and we wish Dipika all the very best in her new assignment in sports governance.

The CGF Athletes Advisory Commission is the body that represents and speaks on behalf of all Commonwealth athletes.

The CGFAAC currently comprises seven highly-accomplished Commonwealth athletes and medallists with significant previous Games and sports, civic and academic leadership experience.

