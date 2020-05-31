Dingko Singh tests positive for Covid-19 amid cancer treatment

Former India boxer Dingko Singh with wife Babai Devi. (Express Photo) Former India boxer Dingko Singh with wife Babai Devi. (Express Photo)

Dingko Singh, a former India boxer who won the 1998 Asian Games gold medal, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday as the country reported 8,380 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

“He was negative when he left from Delhi but has tested positive on his return to Manipur,” a source told PTI.

The 41-year-old, who is already battling liver cancer, was flown to New Delhi last month by the Boxing Federation of India in an air ambulance free of cost. Singh’s scheduled radiation therapy in March was delayed because of the initial national lockdown.

After his medical trip, he returned to Manipur after being diagnosed with jaundice once again. He had to take an arduous 2400km road journey back to his home state in an ambulance.

“He has been admitted to a hospital there, adds another battle to the ones he is already fighting. While he was in Delhi till last week, his nurse had tested positive but he himself was negative at the time of leaving,” the source added.

“Perhaps he caught the infection in the ambulance. I don’t know, it could be anything. I guess all those who came in contact with him during his stay in Delhi will also have to quarantine and get tested.”

After winning the Asian Games gold in the 1998 edition in Bangkok, the former bantamweight boxer went on to win the Arjuna award in the same year. He was bestowed the nation’s fourth-highest civilian honour — the Padma Shri — in 2013.

Singh, who inspired the likes of six-time world champion MC Mary Kom, is employed with the Indian Navy and also worked as a coach before ill-health confined him to his home.

Manipur has so far recorded 71 coronavirus cases, out of which 11 have recovered. While the state has not seen any deaths related to the deadly pandemic so far, the national death toll is at 5,164.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd