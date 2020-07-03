Asian Games medallist Dingko Singh beats COVID-19

Former India boxer Dingko Singh with wife Babai Devi (Express Photo) Former India boxer Dingko Singh with wife Babai Devi (Express Photo)

It is a rare moment when there is something positive to read amidst the coronavirus pandemic. But on Friday, Indian boxer and Asian Games gold medalist Dingko Singh, who is battling cancer, beat COVID-19 after tested negative after undergoing treatment for than a month.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh shared the news on hi official Twitter handle, announced the news. “Happy to hear that boxing icon and Asian Games gold medalist Dingko Singh is now COVID-19 negative since he return from Delhi,” Singh wrote.

Happy to hear that Boxing Icon and Asian Games Gold Medalist Dingko Singh is now #COVID19 negative since his return from Delhi. Thank the doctors and staffs who took care of him at RIMS. ⁦@KirenRijiju⁩ ⁦@DrJitendraSingh⁩ ⁦@PMOIndia⁩ pic.twitter.com/Wf2C2nxpHS

— N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 3, 2020

Earlier, Singh was undergoing treatment at a COVID-19 care facility at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Hospital in Imphal.

After recovering the Arjuna and Padma Shri awardee returned from Delhi to Imphal by an ambulance amid COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

“I tested positive five times during my stay in the hospital. It was very traumatising because I would see people, who came after me, leave before me. But somehow I kept going thanks to the doctors and nurses,” Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.

