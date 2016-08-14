Dileep Singh Rana ‘The Great Khali’ comes out in support of AAP

‘The Great Khali’ joins Aam Admi Party. (Source: Express Photo) ‘The Great Khali’ joins Aam Admi Party. (Source: Express Photo)

Wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known as ‘The Great Khali’ on Sunday came out in support of Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate Sajjan Singh Cheema in Punjab.

The wrestler is best known for becaming the world heavy weight champion in 2007.

Apart from being a heavyweight champion, Rana has also served the Punjab state Police as an officer.

Popularly known as The Great Khali, Rana had a distinguished career from being a security guard in Shimla to being an actor in Hollywood flicks.

Khali started off his ring career back in 2000 where under the ring name Giant Singh, Singh first became a professional wrestler for All Pro Wrestling (APW) in the United States.

In 2006, the Giant wrestler was drafted in World Wrestling Entertainment, becoming the first Indian wrestler to achieve the feat. Though, he made his first appearance in Smackdown later that year. As part of the 2007 WWE Draft, Khali was drafted from Raw to SmackDown! as SmackDown!’s first draft pick.

Other then being a heavyweight champion, Khali has had a decent career in the entertainment industry as well. He became a part of entertainment industry as well. He was a part of reality show Big Boss in 2010-2011. He then played a brief cameo in episode 18 of NBC’s Outsourced, and appeared on the Disney Channel TV program Pair of Kings as Atog.

The wrestler is also considered very ” extremely religious”. He meditates every day and “abhors” alcohol and tobacco.

His wretling nick name also comes from “Kali”, who is associated with eternal energy.

