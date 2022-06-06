scorecardresearch
Monday, June 06, 2022
Diamond League: Avinash Sable finishes 5th, breaks own national record for eighth time

Local hero and Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Soufiane El Bakkali won the race in a meeting record and world lead of 7:58.28.

By: PTI | Rabat (morocco) |
June 6, 2022 11:25:48 am
Avinash Sable finished fifth at the Diamond League. (SAI)

India’s Avinash Sable finished a creditable fifth at the prestigious Diamond League Meet here thereby shattering his own 3000m steeplechase national record for the eighth time.

The 27-year-old army man from a humble family in the Beed district of Maharashtra clocked 8:12.48 in a high-quality field late Sunday night to shave off more than three seconds than his own previous national record of 8:16.21 which he ran at the Indian Grand Prix in Thiruvananthapuram in March.

Ethiopia’s Tokyo Olympics silver winner Lamecha Girma was second, clocking 7:59.24, with his compatriot Hailemariyam Tegegn took the third position in a personal best of 8:06.29.

2016 Rio Olympics champion Conseslus Kipruto of Kenya was fourth in 8:12.47, a one-hundreth of the second ahead of Sable.

Sable, however, finished ahead of Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Benjamin Kigen of Kenya who ended at eighth with 8:17.32.

Sable is known for breaking his own 3000m steeplechase national record multiple times. He first broke it in 2018 when he clocked 8:29.80 at the National Inter State championships to erase the then 37-year-old mark of 8:30.88 mark of Gopal Saini.

Last month, Sable smashed the 30-year-old men’s 5000m national record at a meet in the USA, clocking 13 minutes and 25.65 seconds, bettering Bahadur Prasad’s long-standing record of 13:29.70s set in Birmingham in 1992.

