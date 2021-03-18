Dhana Lakshmi beats Hima Das in 200m semifinals, breaks PT Usha’s meet record

S Dhanalakshmi of Tamil Nadu, who had stunned Dutee Chand in the 100m final, on Thursday beat another star athlete Hima Das in the 200m semifinal heats by running a meet record time of 23.26 seconds in the Federation Cup National Senior Athletics Championships on Thursday.

Her victory over Hima Das (Assam) in the semifinal heats lifted her to the top 10 of Indian all-time list. Archana Suseendran (Tamil Nadu) won her semifinal heats in 24.07 seconds to raise expectations of an interesting final.

It must be stated that both Hima Das (23.10) and Archana Suseendran (23.18) have faster times than the one blazed by Dhanalakshmi on Thursday.

Dhanalakshmi’s time bettered PT Usha’s long-standing meet record of 22.80 seconds set in Chennai in 1998.

Having run 24.05 seconds when finishing third in the Federation Cup here two years ago, Dhanalakshmi had recorded a 23.47 in the Tamil Nadu State Championships in Sivakasi on January 24, thus making it the second time she was dipping in under 23.50 seconds.

This pic captures how much passion and love Dhana has for her sport. After beating Dutee in 100ms she bowed down at the track& later kissed her spikes. I asked her why she did so. Her reply:” I thanked God & remembered my dad”. Her dad passed away while she was in school. pic.twitter.com/DFPjshngKR — Andrew Amsan (@AndrewAmsan) March 16, 2021

Returning to competition after a long break, Swapna Barman won the heptathlon event with a total of 5636 points, her 1.82m high jump mark making up for the 2:29.98 in the 800m.

Mareena George (Kerala) finished second, a poor shot put performance denying her a shot at beating the 2018 Asian Games champion in the gruelling seven-event challenge.

The front-running Krishan Kumar (Haryana) beat back a stiff challenge over the last 100m by Ankesh Chaudhary (Himachal Pradesh) in the men’s 800m. Those trailing Krishan Kumar at the bell may have expected him to slow down but he chugged on.

Ankesh Chaudhary stepped up the pace and even held the lead for a brief while on the home straight but he could not power on.

Delhi’s Chanda won the women’s 800m in a personal best time of 2 minutes 2.57 seconds. It was the fastest time clocked by an Indian woman since Tintu Luka’s 2:00.58 in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. It was a brave start-to-finish effort by Chanda, but she finished outside the Olympic Games qualification mark set at 1:59.50.

Lili Das (Bengal) moved up from sixth place with 150m left and timed her shift to the outside lane nicely to be able to slip past MR Poovamma (Karnataka) with only a few strides left for the finish.

It was Lili Das’ personal best time too, the 2:02.98 improving on the 2:03.46 that she clocked in Guntur in July 2017. Poovamma (2:03.35) also earned her personal best.

In fact, with Rachna (Haryana), Shalu Chaudhary (Delhi) and Aishwarya Mishra (Maharashtra) also clocking their best times, the women’s half-mile saw the top six runners attain new peaks respectively.

Talking of personal bests, Gracena Glistus Mery (Tamil Nadu) attained one with a 1.84m effort to win the women’s high jump. The 20-year-old cleared that height on her second attempt after having needed three tries to cross the bar when it was placed at 1.81m. Her previous best of 1.79m was achieved in the University trials in Bhubaneshwar on March 8.

The last time an Indian woman jumped higher than Gracena Mery’s 1.84m was back in 2017 when heptathlete Swapna Barman cleared 1.87m. The girl from Kanyakumari thus becomes the latest Indian high jumper to join the 1.80m club.