Former NBA star Dennis Rodman weeps after common friends Trump-Kim meet

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman wept on live television while being interviewed in Singapore about the historic Donald Trump-Kim Jong Un meeting.

Amid a landmark summit between the two world leaders, Rodman appeared on CNN to voice his hope and vindication after claiming he got “death threats” and had to “hide out” following his meetings with the North Korean leader.

“I got death threats,” Rodman said breaking down in tears. “I couldn’t even go home … I had to hide out for 30 days.”

He further stated that the controversial talks between him and Kim and now between Trump and Kim were the right thing to do. “We need the doors to be open and start fresh and make this world a better place, baby, that’s it”.



In an emotional interaction with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Rodman revealed he had received a call from the White House prior to the summit in Singapore.

“Yes, Donald Trump reached out,” said Rodman claiming he had received a call from Trump’s secretary. “She called me and said, ‘Dennis, Donald Trump is so proud of you. He thanks you a lot.’ And that means a lot,” said Rodman.

He added that he suspected he “somewhat had something to do with this North Korean situation.” White House, however, did not independetly verify the claim of the call.

Rodman also said in the interview that former US president Barack Obama failed to take him seriously after returning from one of his trips from the North Korean capital. Rodman said Obama “just brushed me off” and “didn’t even give me the time of day.”

Asked to describe Kim, Rodman said, “This guy wants to be around the world, he wants to come to America, he wants to enjoy his life, he wants his people to enjoy this life,” said Rodman, adding that Kim is “not a dumb man.”

Upon arrival at the Changi Airport in Singapore, Rodman told reporters that he’d traveled to Singapore “to see what’s going on” and that he hoped “that things turn out to be well for everyone in the world.” White House and Trump himself had earlier said that former-basketball player wasn’t invited for the summit. Asked if he would meet Kim in Singapore, he said he thought the North Korean leader had “bigger things to worry about,” but added that every time he’d met with Kim, ‘it had been a surprise’.

In 2014, Trump tweeted dismissively about the possibility that he and Rodman would someday travel to North Korea together. “Dennis Rodman was either drunk or on drugs (delusional) when he said I wanted to go to North Korea with him. Glad I fired him on Apprentice!” Trump wrote.

The five-time NBA champion and legend with the Detroit Pistons, has struck an unlikely friendship with Kim over their shared love and passion for basketball. Rodman has made five trips to Pyongyang since Kim took power. Meanwhile, Rodman’s relationship with Trump also goes back years when he appeared on his “Celebrity Apprentice” show.

He flew to Singapore late Monday to be present for the historic first meeting between the two leaders. He appeared on TV wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat and a T-shirt from his crytocurrency sponsor.

