Delhi to host IBA Women’s World Championships from March 15

The 2023 women’s World Boxing Championships will take place from March 15 to 31 here, as India gears up to host the biennial event for the third time in the tournament’s history.

Since the inception of the tournament in 2001, the prestigious event has taken place twice in India previously in 2006 and 2018, both times in the capital.

Besides this, India has also hosted the Women’s Youth World Championships in 2017 in Guwahati.

However, India has never conducted the men’s world championship.

That Delhi will host the event for the third time was announced last month.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) had signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Boxing Association (IBA) last month in Delhi when the world body’s president Umar Kremlev visited the country.

“The countdown to one of the world’s biggest boxing events of 2023 begins now. The World Championships are a testament to Indian boxing’s unparalleled credentials and we, at the Boxing Federation of India, are geared up to deliver a spectacular experience.

“With the partnership of the IBA team, we are confident that the World Championships will help boost boxing globally,” said Ajay Singh, President of Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

The competition will take place in 12 weight categories — 48 kg, 50 kg, 52 kg, 54 kg, 57 kg, 60 kg, 63 kg, 66 kg, 70 kg, 75 kg, 81 kg and +81 kg — and the registration will open soon.

BFI and IBA will also be working to introduce a historic bout review system at the Championships.

Boxing in India has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years. India has been consistently finishing amongst the top five countries in the recent global and multi-event competitions like the World Championships, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

Indian women have clinched 39 medals, including 10 golds, in the 12 editions of the championship so far.