Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

Deepika Kumari wins gold at Asian Archery Championships, India earn Olympic quota

Deepika Kumar won gold and Ankita Bhakat won silver in the women’s recurve event at the Asian Archery Championship on Thursday, in the process earning India's second 2020 Olympics quota in archery.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: November 28, 2019 7:53:56 pm
Archer Deepika Kumari won the gold medal in the recurve event of the Asian Archery Championship on Thursday (File Photo)

Deepika Kumari won the gold medal in the women’s recurve event at the Asian Archery Championships in Bangkok on Thursday, beating compatriot Ankita Bhakat 6-0 in an all-Indian final. Three Olympic quotas for Tokyo 2020 were on offer at this event – which went to India, Bhutan and Vietnam.

The quota will go to the Indian Olympic Committee, confirmed World Archery.

The Indian trio of Deepika, Ankita and Laishram Bombayala Devi were competing at the Asian Championships under a neutral flag due to the suspension of the Archery Association of India.

Also Read | Indian men’s archery team bags Olympic quota, women misfire

This is India’s second Olympic quota place in archery after the men’s recurve team of Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das and Pravin Jadhav had secured their place through their showing in the World Championships earlier this year.

The Berlin stage of the 2020 World Cup is the last remaining Olympic qualifying event in archery.

Deepika Kumari, India’s top-ranked woman archer, will be looking to bury the ghosts of London and Rio in Tokyo next year.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Real Kashmir relish homecoming in Srinagar by beating champions Chennai City
Real Kashmir relish homecoming in Srinagar by beating champions Chennai City
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Dec 28: Latest News