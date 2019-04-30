Deepali Deshpande: An architect shaping young guns

As a trained architect, Deepali Deshpande knows a thing or two about building blocks. Shepherded by India’s legendary rifle coach Laszlo Szucsak when she headed to the Athens Olympics, the 49-year-old rifle coach also learnt the intersection of data, math, precision and shooting. One of the calmest and most approachable amongst India’s first batch of rifle shooters, she was always poised to take over a mentorship role. Silently working behind the scenes since 2012, Deshpande is now guiding a bunch of teenagers to realise their potential as India unleashes an army of talented teenagers upon the world, as national junior rifle coach. One such challenge was dealing with 17-year-old sensation Divyansh Singh Panwar’s dossier of pranks. “There are many pranks, but as a coach, I cannot tell you,” the discreet coach says with a laugh.

“I still see Divyansh as a back bencher among the juniors,” she says shrugging off the usual teen-behaviour. Deshpande understands the world of sub-20s boys. But she was quick to glean the brilliance from all the buffoonery. “Divyansh’s strength is his single mindedness during shooting. He is incapable of thinking too far. Whether he shoots a good score or bad, it’s finished after competition,” she explains.

Like most juniors, Divyansh is also very impatient and needs pin-point instructions. She’s used to his “Ma’am, aaj kya karna hai?” badgering on easy training days. On days like that he’s advised stance practice. “He has a simple technique but his posture is very different,” she says of the 6-footer. “He’s figured a way out. As coach, our task is to ensure right environment for shooters and keep an eye on what they do wrong.”

The Anjum dilemma

Anjum Moudgil offers a different challenge. Alongwith Apurvi Chandela, the versatile shooter from Chandigarh won India two Olympic quotas in women’s air rifle. Moudgil made it to four finals in World events, including her third final in 10m air rifle at Beijing. The 10m quota though came as a pleasant surprise for the 3-position specialist. “We started working systematically on the 10m event these last 18 months. We changed her weapon and her style. And when she won the quota, her confidence grew,” Deshpande explains.

Scores of 628.7, 629 and 633.2 across trials and competition point to consistency. There is plenty of internal jostling for the two India spots, with youngsters Mehuli Ghosh and Elavenil also on the horizon. Anjum knows she will have to hold them off and make the most of the 2 extra points shooters are allotted for winning quotas. “Apart from that, there are also ranking and merit points, when the quota winner makes it to the final. Anjum was ranked second in the world last year and this year, she is third. Apurvi and she are both showing good form,” she says of the Beijing WC finalists.

While Moudgil had become only the third Indian women shooter apart from Anjali Bhagwat and Lajja Goswami to win a medal in ISSF world Cup in 50m 3P event with her silver at last year’s World Cup in Mexico, the last one year has seen a decline in her scores in the event. She shot 1163 in MQS, which would’ve placed her 30th in qualification. In Mexico, she had 1170 and at Munich 1177, a creditable fifth place amongst top shooters. 9th place at the World Championships where she earned the 10m quota raises the quandary since she tops the Indian ranking in 3P, but is on the third spot behind Chandela and Elavenil in the 10m air rifle.

Deshpande believes Moudgil has the temperament to handle both events but missing out on competing in qualification in 3P events will hamper her chances. “I had to work a lot with Anjum to prepare her for 10m air rifle. But seeing her performance in 10m, this is bane instead of boon for her. She participates in MQS in 3P, and misses qualification. We still believe that she can earn the quota in 3P too as she has natural ability to adjust across all the three series in 3P,” she explains. Equipment adjustments and triggering and posture tweaks are underway.

“She is physically fit so we did not face any problem. She is mature too. Initially, her focus would be on winning gold in nationals and other events in 2015-2016 but then she realised it’s about making yourself a better shooter and the process takes time. And her temperament over the last two years has helped her,” she adds.

Senior-Junior jostle

While Divyansh brought home the quota, Ravi Kumar finished 44th while Deepak Kumar was 57th at Beijing. The two have looked out of sorts after some decent results at the Worlds last year. “Haven’t trained both but age is again the matter with shooters like them, as they struggle to keep things simple like juniors and they carry a lot of baggage,” she explains. “Juniors don’t really understand the intensity of what goes behind winning and keeping things simple works for them. Senior shooters have a past and that plays on their mind too. They have different solutions compared to the youngsters,” said Deshpande.

So, while Ravi and Deepak lead the Indian pack, youngsters like Divyansh and Hriday Hazarika at fourth and fifth spot are fast catching up. More than 10 shooters out of the 20 in rifle events come from the NRAI junior programme and Deshpande sees it as a positive step. “Competition in air rifle is crazy. There are shooters, who are ranked till 8 or 9 and they are capable of winning the quota. Every year there are better shooters emerging and sometimes it scares me. To remain at the top is a tough thing. Shooters like Hridya Hazarika, Aishwarya and others are your next door neighbor teenagers. They shoot without any complications,” she says.

The coaches also help cushion falls. “Me and Jaspal have been with them for the last seven years. We keep an eye on what kind of choices they make and what kind of company they keep, but only from outside. Shooting is a mental sport as well so we have to take care that there is no emotional imbalance. We work as a security net too, when they fail and that has been the toughest part,” says Deshpande.

Mixed team challenge

The changed format in the mixed team event, has Deshpande excited, with the introduction of duelling – quarter-finals, semi-finals and final for the top eight teams from qualification. “I like it a lot. What makes it interesting is which team you fight against in quarter-finals or in semi-finals. One Indian team had a bad day against a weaker team like USA and after USA won, China beat them easy in semis. So this brings that ‘shoot well on the day’ idea of a lottery into shooting. I am not saying that teams will avoid or think about meeting a weaker team in quarter-finals based on standings, but the idea and the chance factor makes it exciting. It’s tough for the shooters as it’s tiring,” she says.

But as coach she’s helping plot the numbers. “As an architecture engineer too, I love data and mathematics involved in shooting and the mixed team events means that we have to analyse more data now,” she concludes, about designing India’s success in rifle, a decade into her starting to think like a coach.