Deepak Punia, two other wrestlers test positive for Covid-19 at national camp

Deepak Punia named United World Wrestling’s Junior Freestyle Wrestler of the Year last year. (File)

Three senior male wrestlers who had reported to the national wrestling camp in Sonepat have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. The three are World championship silver medalist Deepak Punia (86 kg), Navin (65 kg) and Krishan (125 kg), according to a SAI press release on Thursday.

“All wrestlers were tested upon arrival as per the SAI SOP for resumption of sports activities,” said the statement.

The three wrestlers “have been moved to a SAI empanelled hospital as a precautionary measure and for further monitoring,” the statement further said.

The rescheduled national camp for Olympic weight category wrestlers began from September 1 in Lucknow (women) and Sonepat (men).

In 2019, Deepak Punia became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the Junior World Championships in 18 years. He was also named United World Wrestling’s Junior Freestyle Wrestler of the Year last year.

