Deepak Punia becomes junior world wrestling champion, first Indian in 18 years

Deepak Punia etched his name into the history of Indian sports on Wednesday by being the first Indian in 18 years to win a title at the Junior World Championships.

Deepak Punia is now the reigning junior world champion in the 86-kg category (File Photo)

Deepak Punia etched his name into the history of Indian sports on Wednesday by being the first Indian in 18 years to win a title at the Junior World Championships in Estonia. He won the final of the 86-kg junior freestyle category on Wednesday, beating Alik Shebzukhov of Russia.

The final ended 2-2 on scores, but Deepak was awarded the bout as he had registered the last point-scoring move.

Punia had won the silver medal after losing in the final at this event in 2018. He had missed out narrowly on a bronze medal at this event in 2017. In 2016, he had won thje gold medal at the Cadet World Championships.

It is after 18 years that India has a junior world champion in wrestling in Deepak Punia. Ramesh Gulia and Palwinder Singh Cheema had won international gold medals at the junior circuit in 69kg and 130kg categories respectively.

 

Punia is the son of a milkman from Haryana.

