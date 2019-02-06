Deepa Malik, other para-athletes seek assurance on jobs from Haryana CM

A group of para-athletes, including Paralympic silver-medallist Deepa Malik, met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar seeking assurances on the job promises made to them by the state government.

Malik became the first Indian woman athlete to win a medal at Paralympics with her silver in the women’s shotput event at the Rio Games in 2016. She was accompanied by, among others, Asian Para Games gold-medallist discus thrower Amit Saroha in the meeting held on Tuesday.

The 48-year-old Malik had been given a cash award of Rs four crore by the Haryana government for her medal, at par with medal-winners at the Olympic Games. The athlete is now hopeful that the job promise made to her too will be fulfilled soon.

“My file has been approved. I am quite hopeful that job letter will be given soon as I and other para-athletes who met the chief minister have been given positive assurance,” Malik told PTI.

The athletes are apprehensive of their appointment letters being delayed once the Model Code of Conduct comes into force before the Lok Sabha elections, which are due in April-May.

The government, in August last year, had asked Malik to furnish her particulars and apply for the job. At present, Malik is working as a junior assistant coach with the state’s Sports Department in Gurugram, she said.