Deborah Herold wins 3rd medal in Asian Indoor Games

Indian cyclist Deborah Herold bagged her third medal with a silver in women’s keirin event on the seventh day of the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games Ashgabat on Friday. Deborah finished second in the six lap keirin event in track cycling behind Lee Wai Sze of Hong Kong.

She has earlier won a silver in women’s 200m individual sprint race on September 20 before grabbing another medal of the same colour yesterday in team sprint with Alena Reji.

The girl from Andaman and Nicobar Islands has won three silver from the Games in track cycling discipline.

India won another silver today through Malaprabha Yallappa Jadhav in women’s -48kg kurash event.

India are at ninth spot in the medals tally with 5 gold, 6 silver and 5 bronze.

