Days after meeting CWG athletes, PM Modi says transparent selection without nepotism got India medals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday credited India’s recent success in sporting events to the transparency in the selection process.
Addressing the nation from Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, Modi said: “We saw in the recently concluded sports events we did well. It’s not that we didn’t have talent earlier, but transparent selection bereft of nepotism has led to Indian scoring medals.”
Modi, on Saturday, hosted the India’s Commonwealth Games contingent at his residence to felicitate the players. Before the athletes left for Birmingham, the PM had interacted with them virtually. Modi, at his residence, had lauded the performance of the athletes and said that the “golden period of Indian sports” was knocking on the doors.
The Indian athletes in Birmingham claimed 61 medals – 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze.
This is not the first time PM Modi has stressed that nepotism in sports should be weeded out.
Earlier this year, speaking at the 11th edition of `Khel Mahakumbh’, an annual sports competition organized by the Gujarat government, he had said that the lack of transparency in the selection of players is a thing of the past.
“Just like Bhai-Bhatija-waad (nepotism) in politics, there was lack of transparency in the selection of players for sports competitions. This was a huge factor due to which our players’ talent was wasted. They used to struggle all their lives against such difficulties,” he said.
“But the situation has changed now and players are touching the sky. The shine of gold and silver medals is boosting the confidence of our youngsters.”
On India’s excellent performance in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, the PM had said: “This is just the beginning because India will neither get tired nor stop here.Days are not far when we will win several gold medals.”
