scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022

Days after meeting CWG athletes, PM Modi says transparent selection without nepotism got India medals

In his Independence Day speech from Red Fort, Modi stresses on unbiased process, says country didn't lack the talent to excel in sports

By: Sports Desk |
August 15, 2022 10:33:19 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Monday. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday credited India’s recent success in sporting events to the transparency in the selection process.

Addressing the nation from Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, Modi said: “We saw in the recently concluded sports events we did well. It’s not that we didn’t have talent earlier, but transparent selection bereft of nepotism has led to Indian scoring medals.”

Modi, on Saturday, hosted the India’s Commonwealth Games contingent at his residence to felicitate the players. Before the athletes left for Birmingham, the PM had interacted with them virtually. Modi, at his residence, had lauded the performance of the athletes and said that the “golden period of Indian sports” was knocking on the doors.

The Indian athletes in Birmingham claimed 61 medals – 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...Premium
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...Premium
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...
India@100: A digitally-powered and sustainable innovation hubPremium
India@100: A digitally-powered and sustainable innovation hub

This is not the first time PM Modi has stressed that nepotism in sports should be weeded out.

Earlier this year, speaking at the 11th edition of `Khel Mahakumbh’, an annual sports competition organized by the Gujarat government, he had said that the lack of transparency in the selection of players is a thing of the past.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Just like Bhai-Bhatija-waad (nepotism) in politics, there was lack of transparency in the selection of players for sports competitions. This was a huge factor due to which our players’ talent was wasted. They used to struggle all their lives against such difficulties,” he said.

Advertisement

“But the situation has changed now and players are touching the sky. The shine of gold and silver medals is boosting the confidence of our youngsters.”

On India’s excellent performance in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, the PM had said: “This is just the beginning because India will neither get tired nor stop here.Days are not far when we will win several gold medals.”

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 10:33:19 am

Most Popular

1

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

2

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to address the nation from Red Fort

3

Happy Independence Day 2022: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, photos, and greetings cards

4

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: India needs to be a developed nation in next 25 years, says PM Modi

5

Mona Singh on social media trends asking to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha: 'What has Aamir Khan done to deserve this?'

Featured Stories

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
Explained: Why has Norway killed Freya, a walrus that had won people's he...
Explained: Why has Norway killed Freya, a walrus that had won people's he...
What is ATAGS, the indigenous howitzer used in Independence Day 21-gun sa...
What is ATAGS, the indigenous howitzer used in Independence Day 21-gun sa...
In poll-bound Gujarat, Himachal, Cong & AAP echo each other in promises
In poll-bound Gujarat, Himachal, Cong & AAP echo each other in promises
Bihar Cabinet: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may...
Bihar Cabinet: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may...
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Partition and stayed in India
Express Research

Why a majority of Muslims opposed Partition and stayed in India

Premium
'India mother of democracy': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

'India mother of democracy': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Premium
CWG medallists at their relaxed best: Jeremy’s swag, Sable’s wit

CWG medallists at their relaxed best: Jeremy’s swag, Sable’s wit

Who will hoist the Tricolour at Congress headquarters?
Delhi Confidential

Who will hoist the Tricolour at Congress headquarters?

Premium
'India, China must not allow their politics to interfere in internal affairs of neighbourhood'
Ex-Bhutan PM Tobgay

'India, China must not allow their politics to interfere in internal affairs of neighbourhood'

Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homes
Explained

Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homes

Premium
Killed in anti-terror operation, Army dog Axel gets gallantry award

Killed in anti-terror operation, Army dog Axel gets gallantry award

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

PM Modi hosts India’s Commonwealth Games contingent
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 15: Latest News