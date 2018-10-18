Follow Us:
Date set for court verdict in Olympic boxing presidency case   

CAS says it also registered a separate appeal, by the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation, seeking to delay the election scheduled for November 3 in Moscow.

AIBA excluded Konakbayev, one of its vice presidents, from a list of approved candidates. (Representational Image)

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has set an October 30 target to judge a Kazakh official’s appeal to be accepted as a candidate against an alleged heroin trader from Uzbekistan in Olympic boxing body AIBA’s presidential election due four days later.

CAS says it also registered a separate appeal, by the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation, seeking to delay the election scheduled for November 3 in Moscow. Serik Konakbayev wants to stand against AIBA interim president Gafur Rakhimov, who the US Treasury Department called “one of Uzbekistan’s leading criminals.” Rakhimov’s assets in American jurisdiction were frozen.

AIBA excluded Konakbayev, one of its vice presidents, from a list of approved candidates. CAS says all parties agreed on a faster timetable for Konakbayev to get a hearing with its judging panel.

