Danish golfer arrested for allegedly sexually harassing woman flyer, urinating in aisle

Danish golfer Thorbjorn Olesen has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a fellow passenger while she was asleep. Olsen was also accused of urinating in the aisle and abusing the crew members of the British Airways flight from Nashville to London.

“He started abusing some of the passengers and crew and then made a pass at one of the female passengers before taking a leak in the aisle,’’ an alleged witness told UK tabloid The Sun.

British golfer Ian Poulter’s agent Paul Dunkley said that his client had tried to calm down a “slightly intoxicated” passenger.

“He (Poulter) then went to sleep and the first he knew of anything else was when the police were waiting at Heathrow,” Dunkley said, without specifying the name of the golfer.

The 29-year-old Olesen had competed in a FedEx St. Jude Classic golf tournament with Poulter earlier this week.

Support has been fantastic this week in Memphis #WGCFedEx pic.twitter.com/eMi7iGuPfd — Thorbjørn Olesen (@Thorbjornolesen) July 28, 2019

The European tour spokesman refused to comment on the matter after the arrest of Olesen, a member of European Ryder Cup 2019 team. The police said a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, being drunk on board an aircraft and failing to comply with the orders of cabin crew.