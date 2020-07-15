Dakar Youth Olympics postponed by 4 years to 2026

The headquarters building of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), in Lausanne, Switzerland (Cyril Zingaro/Keystone via AP) The headquarters building of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), in Lausanne, Switzerland (Cyril Zingaro/Keystone via AP)

The International Olympic Committee has postponed the 2022 Dakar Youth Olympics for four years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

IOC President Thomas Bach said the delay was discussed two days ago in a telephone conversation with Senegal President Macky Sall.

Senegal and the IOC agree to postpone the Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2022 to 2026https://t.co/ysgENrVM93 — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) July 15, 2020

The Youth Summer Games would be the first Olympics organized in Africa.

“This was really too heavy workload for everybody,” Bach said, citing the postponed Tokyo Olympic now opening in July 2021. The Beijing Winter Olympics are due to be held in February 2022.

“We would have had to master five (Olympic) Games in just three years,” Bach said.

Bach acknowledged that “this news will be disappointing for many young athletes,” and asked for their understanding.

An IOC statement said: “This agreement results from the large scale of the operational challenges which the IOC, the NOCs and the IFs are facing following the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.”

