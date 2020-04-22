Daily Sports News Brief: Rohit on Warner-Smith’s impact; WWII veteran gets invite to Lord’s; athletes come together to help Dingko Singh

Top 5 sports news of the day Top 5 sports news of the day

This time a different ball game with Smith and Warner around: Rohit on Australia tour

Rohit Sharma believes that David Warner and Steve Smith’s presence will make India’s tour to Australia, which is scheduled to be held later this year, a “different ball game” as compared to the previous one.

India for the first time in 71 years had overpowered Australia in their own backyard in 2018-19, winning the Test series 2-1. Warner and Smith were not part of the Australian side as the duo were serving a one year for their role in the infamous ball-tampering scandal. [Read More]

*Click below for next slide*

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd