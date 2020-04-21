Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
COVID19

Daily Sports News Brief: IND-AUS Tests behind closed doors? Milkha Singh’s daughter leads Covid-19 fight; Ozil refuses paycut



By: Sports Desk | Published: April 21, 2020 8:36:40 pm
Here is your daily sports brief for April 21, 2020.

India vs Australia 2020 Test series could be played behind closed doors

Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Kevin Roberts on Tuesday hinted at the board’s desire to conduct the five-Test series against India later this year even if it is played behind closed doors.

Roberts also revealed that the Indian team led by Virat Kohli could be housed at a ‘quarantine hub’ such as Adelaide Oval’s yet-to-be-completed 128-room hotel. This would allow India to train and play the Test campaign without any additional travel.

“At this point, we won’t rule anything out in terms of the Indian series,” Roberts told a video media conference on Tuesday. [READ MORE]

