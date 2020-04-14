Daily Sports News Brief: Tokyo delay a boon for athletes? WWE to remain on-air

Evening sports news briefing of the day. Evening sports news briefing of the day.

Athletes completing bans get unexpected chance at Olympics

The postponement of Tokyo Olympics may have come as a huge relief to athletes who are currently serving their doping ban. As per a report in news agency AP, these athletes will be eligible to participate in Tokyo Games, which will now be held on July 23, 2021.

For example, Turkish runner Gamze Bulut will now have plenty of time to qualify for a games she likely would have missed had they gone ahead as scheduled.

