Daily Sports News Brief: ICC to discuss World T20 plans; lockdown stalls Dingko Singh’s cancer treatment

T20 World Cup contingency plans, COVID-19 impact on agenda for ICC meeting

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will on Thursday review contingency plans for this year’s men’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia and discuss ways to re-start the sport once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, the governing body said on Monday.

The global health crisis, which has forced travel and other restrictions in several countries, has halted professional cricket and jeopardises Twenty20 cricket’s flagship event scheduled to begin on October 18 in Geelong. [READ MORE]

