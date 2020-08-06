Watch: Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen in induced coma after crash in Poland

The crash began with Dutch cyclist Dylan Groenewegen colliding with another Dutchman sprinting for the win. (AP Photo) The crash began with Dutch cyclist Dylan Groenewegen colliding with another Dutchman sprinting for the win. (AP Photo)

Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen was put into an induced coma after sustaining head injuries in a crash on the final stretch of the Tour de Pologne race in southern Poland, organisers said.

Sprinting for the win at the end of the event’s opening stage on Wednesday, Jakobsen was sent flying into the side barriers after a collision with fellow Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen.

Jakobsen, who races for the Deceuninck-Quick-Step team, was airlifted to a hospital in serious condition and was put into an induced coma, the Tour de Pologne press office said.

The race’s chief doctor, Barbara Jerschina, said that Jakobsen sustained injuries to his head.

Race director Czeslaw Lang blamed Groenewegen for the crash, saying the rider’s actions were “not fair play.”

“Groenewegen changed his trajectory, was pressing Jakobsen to the right side and on top of that stuck out his elbow. You don’t do that,” said Lang, who took silver in the 1980 Olympic road race for Poland.

Jakobsen was named the winner of the opening stage and Groenewegen was disqualified following the crash, in which a referee and some other cyclists were also injured.

The crash, which happened in the southern city of Katowice, took place exactly a year after Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht died in the hospital from injuries he sustained when he crashed into a concrete barrier during the third stage of the 76th edition of the Tour de Pologne.

