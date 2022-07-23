CWG: Mother to carry baton in place of 14-year old daughter who died due to coronary heart disease in March

Updated: July 23, 2022 8:18:13 pm
On Sunday, a mother will take part in the Queen’s baton relay ahead of Commonwealth Games in place of her 14-year-old girl Skye Gardner, who died in March due to a coronary heart disease. Skye was nominated by her school teachers for her willingness to never give up to the vicissitudes of life. Unfortunately, Skye, who was excited that she was nominated for the relay, never got to know that she had been accepted
Instead, now, her mother Laura will participate in the relay that arrives in her region Wolverhampton, after the baton will be dramatically parachuted from a helicopter.
“In her 14 years, she overcame a lot of health issues, including a bleed on the brain, cardiac arrest and two open heart surgeries as well numerous other procedures and surgeries,” the mother told the reporters.
❤️ "It is an honour to do it in her memory. She was a really special young lady.”
The memory of remarkable Wolverhampton teenager Skye Gardner will be honoured this month as her mum carries out the Queen’s Baton Relay in her place.
Read Skye’s story 👉 https://t.co/D9opVZKdho pic.twitter.com/O1BeOH2Sfu
— Wolves Council (@WolvesCouncil) July 7, 2022
Skye lost her battle to coronary heart disease, dying in her sleep while on a school residential trip on March 10.
“Skye was truly honoured and excited to be nominated for the relay, but she never got to know she had been accepted. It is an honour to do it in her memory. She was a really special young lady,” Skye’s mother Laura said.
The councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: “I am truly touched by the story of Skye and the courage and determination she showed throughout her life. It is clear Skye was an inspiration to not just her family, but to her friends and to her school and this was reflected in her nomination to be a baton-bearer.
“The Commonwealth Games are about bringing communities together to recognise the remarkable people living in them and the mark they make.
“Skye was one of these people and I wish Laura all the very best as she runs in her daughter’s honour.”
Subscriber Only Stories
The relay will begin at 8am with a parachute drop by The Wings Parachute Team before being taken on a road relay tour of the city, ending with celebrations in Queen Square. The games begin on 28th July in the city of Birmingham.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messyPremium
How to move WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone
Latest News
WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency
If there’s an opportunity, we all would like to meet Sindhu & Neeraj: India women’s team coach Ramesh Powar on CWG 22
English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century
Was backing my yorkers to come good: Mohammed Siraj talks to Shreyas Iyer about the last over against WI
UP Police makes 5th arrest in Lulu Mall namaz case
Partha Chatterjee arrest: TMC leadership should be probed for corruption, says BJP
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain co-actors remember Deepesh Bhan: ‘A man with a heart of gold, you will be missed’
Annual Hemingway look-alike contest begins in US’ Florida Keys
‘Stronger everyday’: Esha Gupta’s circuit routine is worth your time
Rahul Shewale interview: ‘Despite our differences and problems, Sena MPs accept Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership even today’
Karnataka: 40 students fall sick after eating midday meal
As United sign off their tour Down Under, Ronaldo posts a cryptic tweet