CWG: Mother to carry baton in place of 14-year old daughter who died due to coronary heart disease in March

On Sunday, a mother will take part in the Queen’s baton relay ahead of Commonwealth Games in place of her 14-year-old girl Skye Gardner, who died in March due to a coronary heart disease. Skye was nominated by her school teachers for her willingness to never give up to the vicissitudes of life. Unfortunately, Skye, who was excited that she was nominated for the relay, never got to know that she had been accepted

Instead, now, her mother Laura will participate in the relay that arrives in her region Wolverhampton, after the baton will be dramatically parachuted from a helicopter.

“In her 14 years, she overcame a lot of health issues, including a bleed on the brain, cardiac arrest and two open heart surgeries as well numerous other procedures and surgeries,” the mother told the reporters.

❤️ "It is an honour to do it in her memory. She was a really special young lady.”

The memory of remarkable Wolverhampton teenager Skye Gardner will be honoured this month as her mum carries out the Queen’s Baton Relay in her place.

Skye lost her battle to coronary heart disease, dying in her sleep while on a school residential trip on March 10.

“Skye was truly honoured and excited to be nominated for the relay, but she never got to know she had been accepted. It is an honour to do it in her memory. She was a really special young lady,” Skye’s mother Laura said.

The councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: “I am truly touched by the story of Skye and the courage and determination she showed throughout her life. It is clear Skye was an inspiration to not just her family, but to her friends and to her school and this was reflected in her nomination to be a baton-bearer.

“The Commonwealth Games are about bringing communities together to recognise the remarkable people living in them and the mark they make.

“Skye was one of these people and I wish Laura all the very best as she runs in her daughter’s honour.”

The relay will begin at 8am with a parachute drop by The Wings Parachute Team before being taken on a road relay tour of the city, ending with celebrations in Queen Square. The games begin on 28th July in the city of Birmingham.