Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Shooting returns, Wrestling dropped from 2026 Commonwealth Games

The 2026 Games will be held across several regional cities in Victoria and will feature 22 sports and 26 disciplines, including nine fully integrated para-sports, organisers said in a statement.

Shooting in CWGShooting had missed out from the 2022 Birmingham games held in July-August. (File)

Shooting, which has been India’s strength over the years, is making a comeback to the Commonwealth Games 2026 to be held in Australia’s southern state of Victoria. The sport had missed out from the 2022 Birmingham games held in July-August. However, wrestling and archery continue to be excluded from the list of sports announced by the Commonwealth Games Federation on Wednesday.

India has won a total of 135 medals, including 63 Gold medals in Shooting- the most by Indian athletes in a sport. While in Wrestling, the Indians have won a total of 114, including 49 Golds.

Golf, BMX and coastal rowing will make their CWG debuts in the 2026 edition. Coastal rowing, which is pushing to be included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, involves boats competing in open water.

“Victoria 2026 is also proposing to add in Para-sport disciplines in golf, coastal rowing and the road (cycling) race and will work with the Commonwealth Games Federation and relevant international sporting federations to determine if this is possible,” the statement added.

The rural centre of Shepparton will host the BMX and other cycling, including the men’s and women’s time trials for the road race.

Victoria 2026 sports:
Athletics and Para-Athletics; Badminton; Basketball (3×3 and 3×3 Wheelchair); Boxing; Beach Volleyball; Coastal Rowing; T20 Cricket (Women’s only); Cycling (BMX, Mountain Bike, Road, Track and Para-Track); Diving; Golf; Gymnastics; Hockey; Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls; Netball; Para-Powerlifting; Rugby Sevens; Shooting and Para-shooting; Squash; Table Tennis and Para-Table Tennis; Triathlon and Para-Triathlon; Weightlifting.

With Agencies inputs

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 09:28:22 am
