Tuesday, August 02, 2022

CWG 2022: A Delhi school looks forward to welcoming their champ, cricket coach and Lawn Bowls gold medallist Pinki Singh

As luck would have it DPS RK Puram, where Pinki joined as a cricket coach in 2005, was home to one of only two lawn bowling greens and training facilities in Delhi.

Written by Namit Kumar | New Delhi |
August 2, 2022 8:18:08 pm
Pinki Singh (R) celebrates with Nayanmoni Saikia. (PTI)

In 2005, Pinki embarked on a new career journey when she joined as a cricket coach at the Delhi Public School in RK Puram. A native of Delhi, having completed her schooling and undergraduate degree here, she was recruited as a physical education teacher after completing a course at the National Sports Institute in Patiala in cricket. Four years later, after establishing herself as a coach, her life changed.

Pinki began lawn bowling because of a stroke of luck. Her school was home to one of only two lawn bowling greens and training facilities in Delhi. She took it up recreationally in 2007.

On Tuesday, Pinki and her teammates made history, winning the women’s fours lawn bowls gold medal against South Africa at the 2022 Commonwealth Games – India’s first-ever CWG medal in the sport.

Ahead of the 2010 CWG in Delhi, the school became a hub for the country’s lawn bowlers, who were about to represent India at a multi-sport event for the very first time. Pinki’s passion for the sport grew, taking part in the CWG that year and finishing fourth. She has not looked back since.

She is still a PE teacher at DPS RK Puram, a job from which she takes leave to jet off to represent India internationally. This is the 42-year-old’s fourth consecutive CWG appearance, and she has won Gold medals at the Asian Lawn Bowls Championships in 2009 and recently in 2017.

“Goes without saying that we are so proud of her. It’s a huge achievement, the country’s achievement,” the school’s principal, Padma Srinivasan said. “I had met her before she travelled (to Birmingham) and she was full of confidence. Before leaving, she told me ‘Iss baar toh kuch lekar aaungi (I won’t come back empty-handed this time)’.”

Pinki Singh celebrates a trophy with some of her students. (Express Photo)

N Suresh, head of the sports department of the school, says the 42-year-old takes her fitness very seriously, but it is her mental strength that sets her apart from her competitors. “Her dedication is amazing. You see it in how she trains herself, but also how she trains students,” he said, revealing that she is regularly involved in guiding young bowlers, taking charge of contingents at tournaments like the Asian Championships, as well as in the Khelo India Youth Games.

Pinki travelled to Birmingham with lofty expectations from herself despite having a fractured buildup. Covid-19 did not allow her a lot of time to practice, and she had to recover from a knee injury and complete her rehabilitation in time to make it to CWG.

“Having known her for so long, I had no doubts she would go (to CWG),” her colleague Mandeep Tiwani said. “Ever since she started representing India, I have seen her drive and focus towards her sport. Training always came first, no matter what personal turmoil she went through.”

Pictures of the Lawn Bowling greens in DPS RK Puram. (Express Photo)

After winning gold for India, Pinki will soon be back to her day job, a reality for most Indian athletes who do not compete in mainstream, commercially-viable sports. Her teammates, Jharkhand’s Rupa Rani Tirkey and Lovely Chaubey, will both return to their jobs as a sports district officer and a police constable respectively. So will Nayamoni Saikia, who is also a constable in the Assam Police.

“We hope to give her (Pinki) the welcome she deserves,” Srinivasan said.

