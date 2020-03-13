Coronavirus Sports Update: Events across globe get cancelled, postponed or behind closed doors

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games mascot Miraitowa and Paralympic mascot Someity are pictured during their ‘Make the Beat’ tour in Barcelona (Source: Reuters) Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games mascot Miraitowa and Paralympic mascot Someity are pictured during their ‘Make the Beat’ tour in Barcelona (Source: Reuters)

Coronavirus Latest Sports Update: Sports events across disciplines and across the world are getting affected by the global spread of coronavirus. Various sports bodies across the world are postponing, altering or canceling matches and even tournaments one after the other. With the novel virus not going away anytime soon, sports leagues and organisers are weighing on what options they are left with – whether to take immediate action or stick to wait-and-see approaches.

Here’s a rundown of where some of the biggest sporting personalities, clubs or events stand with their plans of keeping the virus in check:

1. First cricketer under observation: Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson has undergone testing for the novel virus after he reported illness. He will miss the first ODI against New Zealand on Friday. The right-arm pacer, who returned with the Australian team from South Africa earlier this week, informed the medical staff of a sore throat on Thursday and was tested for the virus, though the results of the test are awaited. “Our medical staff are treating this as a typical throat infection but we are following Australian Government protocols that require us to keep Kane away from other members of the squad and perform the appropriate tests given he has returned from international travel in the last 14 days,” a Cricket Australia spokesperson was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. Richardson was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2020 Auctions.

2. No IPL for now in Delhi: The Delhi government has prohibited all sports activities that include a gathering beyond 200 people including the Indian Premier League (IPL) till further notice. With six cases getting confirmed in Delhi, deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “All the sports activities including IPL matches have been postponed in Delhi till further notice. Coronavirus has been declared an epidemic by the government and we are taking all precautionary measures.” IPL is due to start on March 29 in Mumbai and Delhi’s first game was scheduled to be on March 30. Before Delhi, Karnataka has also expressed its unwillingness to host IPL matches, while Maharashtra has banned the sale of tickets.

3. India vs South Africa ODIs to be held in empty stadiums: The India vs South Africa ODI series has also been hit as the BCCI confirmed that the two remaining matches in the series – the March 15 match in Lucknow and the March 18 match in Kolkata – will be held behind closed doors. Despite the Uttar Pradesh government advising the BCCI not to go ahead with the second ODI in Lucknow on Sunday, the fixture will be played, albeit behind closed doors. The sports ministry had issued an advisory that in case it’s unavoidable to postpone a sporting event, then it is preferable that it be conducted without a large public gathering.

4. Mary Kom, other boxers to undergo self-isolation: Thirteen Indian boxers, including MC Mary Kom, who competed in the Asia-Oceania Olympic qualifiers in Amman, Jordan, will be sent into self-isolation for at least 10 days upon their return on Friday. The boxing contingent, who will also go through the formal screening process at the Delhi airport, will be the first bunch of Indian athletes to go into quarantine in the aftermath of the Coronavirus outbreak.

5. UEFA might postpone Euros by a year: UEFA is nearing a decision to postpone the European Championship by a year to 2021 as the continent grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, according to AP. The governing body has been assessing the options over how and when its flagship national teams’ competition can be staged amid an escalating public health emergency. A final decision will come when the UEFA executive committee meets on Tuesday after talks with clubs and leagues. But delaying Euro 2020 by a year is the main option now being explored at UEFA, which had been insisting publicly up to this week that the 24-team tournament would go ahead as planned.

6. Arsenal, Real Madrid quarantined, UCL matches postponed: Real Madrid’s entire football team has been put in quarantine for at least two weeks. UEFA has confirmed that Manchester City’s Champions League game with Real Madrid and the one between Juventus and Lyon have been postponed. A basketball player at Real Madrid tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday. The Spanish club said that its soccer team was affected because it shares training facilities with the basketball team. Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Premier League club said on Thursday, with the first-team squad set to self-isolate as a result.



