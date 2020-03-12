Coronavirus: Real Madrid quarantined, IPL under cloud, McLaren pulls out

Real Madrid’s Champions League tie with Manchester City next week has come under a cloud. (File Photo) Real Madrid’s Champions League tie with Manchester City next week has come under a cloud. (File Photo)

The unprecedented lockdown surrounding the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus continued to have massive repercussions in the world of sports on Thursday.

Real Madrid’s entire football team has been put in quarantine for at least two weeks. This puts a serious cloud over their Champions League tie against Manchester City next week. UEFA is reportedly considering postponing the remainder of the Champions League and Europa League seasons.

A basketball player at Real Madrid tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday. The Spanish club said that its soccer team was affected because it shares training facilities with the basketball team.

⚽❌ @LaLigaEN will be suspended for at least the next two matchdays. MORE 👇 #RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) March 12, 2020

All soccer matches in Spain’s top two divisions have been postponed for two weeks over fears of the spread of the coronavirus, the league’s organising body said in a statement.

“Given the circumstances that are coming to light this morning, referring to the quarantine established in Real Madrid and the possible cases in players from other clubs, La Liga considers it appropriate to continue to the next phase of the protocol of action against COVID-19,” said La Liga.

In another development, Juventus defender Daniele Rugani said he was fine on Thursday, shortly after his club said he had tested positive for coronavirus, the first player in Serie A to do so.

“You’ve read the news, so I want to reassure everyone who’s worried about me, I’m fine,” Rugani said on Twitter.

IPL, Ranji Trophy, India vs South Africa

There has been no official word from the BCCI on the IPL and the ongoing India vs South Africa ODI series. However, the Sports Ministry on Thursday dropped hints that the IPL could be held in empty stadiums.

The Sports ministry has asked all national federations, including the cricket board, to follow the Health Ministry’s advisory and avoid large gatherings in sports events.

“…ensure that no public gathering takes place in any sporting event. In the event the sporting event cannot be avoided, the same could be done wihout allowing gathering of people, including spectators,” read an order from the Sports ministry.

The IPL Governing Council meeting on Saturday will take a call on the matter. The BCCI is also reportedly considering having the 2nd and 3rd ODIs of the South Africa series behind closed doors.

The final day of the Ranji Trophy summit clash between Bengal and Saurashtra will be played without any spectators. “No public will be allowed on the final day. Only the players, match officials and media are allowed,” BCCI general manager Saba Karim, who is in charge of domestic cricket, told PTI.

ISL, I-League

The Indian Super League final between ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC on March 14 will be played without any spectators at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers said on Thursday.

The remaining 24 matches of the I-League, including the marquee Kolkata derby between champions Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, are likely to be played in empty stadiums.

We don’t want to take a unilateral decision, we want to hear the clubs. So, we have fixed a meeting on Friday with them. But the most likely option is that the remaining 28 matches are played behind closed doors,” an AIFF official told PTI.

McLaren pulls out of Australian GP

The McLaren Racing team has withdrawn from this weekend’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix after a team member tested positive for coronavirus, the team said on Thursday.

The positive test at McLaren follows four crew members of fellow Formula One team Haas being quarantined due to the outbreak.

“The team member was tested and self-isolated as soon as they started to show symptoms and will now be treated by local healthcare authorities,” McLaren said in a statement.

(With agency inputs)

