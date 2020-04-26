10 sporting films to lift your mood during coronavirus lockdown

Sports movies that you can watch. (Source: AP/Twitter) Sports movies that you can watch. (Source: AP/Twitter)

The coronavirus lockdown has brought all sporting live-action to a grinding halt. This has left many sports fans at a loss and gasping for entertainment. However, the indianexpress.com is always there to help and has put together a list of 10 sports movies that you can watch from the comfort of your home to help ease the cravings until things return to normal.

In no particular order, see all of our selections for below-

1. Mean Machine (2001)

This British sports comedy film is an adaptation of 1974’s The Longest Yard and tells us about an ex-pro footballer/soccer player Danny Meehan (Vinnie Jones) who is sent to prison. Vinnie Jones as “Danny Meehan” and Jason Statham as “Monk” deliver solid performances on a solid theme of a movie. Despite all its flaws, this is an above-average sports/prison drama and certainly worth a watch.

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

2. Raging Bull (1980)

Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese, it doesn’t get better than this and hence is a must-watch. The Oscar-winning biopic tells us the story of an Italian-American middleweight boxer Jake LaMotta who battles his inner demons. The most notable feature of this film is the use of colour, the acting is equally impeccable by De Niro and Pesci and the script is equally amazing.

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

3. Southpaw (2015)

An American sports drama film directed by Antoine Fuqua featuring Jake Gyllenhaal, this one released around the same time as Creed. While some critics have dubbed it as a cliched sports film, what makes it stand apart is its ability to keep you on the edge of your seat and feel for this deeply flawed man and his adorable daughter. Gyllenhaal also delivers an Oscar-worthy performance. The cinematography is brilliant with the fight scenes giving some great first-person shots.

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

4. Rush (2013)

This film is based on the true story of one of Formula One’s greatest ever rivalries between Nicki Lauda and James Hunt. With intense racing action, this Hollywood flick is focused around the glamorous golden age of Formula 1 racing in the 1970s. Chris Hemsworth as Hunt and Daniel Brühl as Lauda deliver terrific performances. For those who are not into sports, a bold and exhilarating drama is certainly worth the watch.

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

5. Invictus (2009)

Clint Eastwood’s Invictus is an inspiring true story starring Matt Damon and Morgan Freeman which brings forward the events in South Africa before and during the 1995 Rugby World Cup. Covering the first year of Nelson Mandela’s presidency, the focus is on his idea of inspiring a country that is drawn to crime, violence, and poverty (after years of Apartheid) to a glimpse of hope via the nation’s rugby team.

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

6. Diego Maradona

We all Maradona as one of the greatest of all time but this Asif Kapadia film takes a look at the Argentine’s look behind the curtain. A compelling documentary with a lot of archival footage, a lot of the time is focused on Maradona’s time at Napoli and shows his rise from humble backgrounds to greatness and through hatred to redemption. A truly insightful and unforgettable documentary.

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7. The Damned United (2009)

This Brit-flick is an excellent character study of the controversial football coach Brian Clough and his 44-day reign as the coach of the English football club Leeds United. With Michael Sheen in the lead, this film offers no easy explanation and deals with humiliation and disappointment. Even if you are not a soccer lover or a sports lover this one can keep you hooked with a compelling storyline.

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

8. Battle of the Sexes (2017)

Emma Stone plays Billie Jean King and Steve Carell plays Bobby Riggs in this star-studded film about the 1973 tennis match that became a referendum on equality. From unequal prize money to the rise of the WTA and homosexuality in sports, this movie deals with a variety of topics within two hours.

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

9. Death of a Gentleman

Let us put it this way, if you love cricket and care about the game then this is a must-watch. Sam Collins and Jarrod Kimber’s spirited documentary begins as a harmless examination of the future of Test cricket but slowly takes us into the other side which reveals the mismanagement of cricket by the ICC and BCCI. It shows how cricket is plagued by money and greed and how the longest format of the game is withering away because administrators are more interested in the profits of faster forms of the game, such as Twenty20 (T20 cricket).

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

10. Fire in Babylon

Yet another feature documentary this one is for those who love the longest format of the game. This dramatic tale about the great West Indies cricket team of the 1970’s/80’s is directed by Stevan Riley and relives the rise of the Calypso to a fearsome, all-conquering force. With some fantastic old footage, the story is told from the point of view of the players and some West Indian musicians and famous personalities. Certainly, a must-watch if you haven’t.

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

