He came, he Sawe, he conquered history: Sabastian Sawe runs marathon under 2 hours

For the first time in history, the two-hour mark has been breached in an official marathon. At the London Marathon, Sabastian Sawe of Kenya defied the fabled barrier when he brought down the men’s marathon world record by 65 seconds on his way to winning the London Marathon in 1 hour, 59 minutes and 30 seconds. The previous world record was owned by Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum, who set it in Chicago in 2023 when he ran 2:00:35.
The 31-year-old Sawe also extended his record of never losing a marathon.
What was even more remarkable was that Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha and Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo, who finished second and third at Sunday’s London Marathon respectively, also finished the race inside the previous world record of 2:00:35. Kejelcha, who ended second, was actually running in his debut marathon.
“I am feeling good. I am happy. It’s a day to remember for me,” Sawe told BBC Sport after smashing the world record. “We started the race well and approaching the end of the race, I was feeling strong and I remember my fellow Ethiopian runner (Kejelcha) was so competitive. I think he helped me a lot. Finally, after reaching the finish line, I saw the time, I was so excited.”
Watch Sabastian Sawe 🇰🇪 run 1:59:30 to destroy the Marathon World Record in London!!🤯🔥
First man ever to break 2 hours in a marathon.
2. Yomif Kejelcha 🇪🇹 1:59:41
3. Jacob Kiplimo 🇺🇬 2:00:28
All under the previous World Record.pic.twitter.com/g76PpMHkiG
— Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) April 26, 2026
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He continued: “First of all, I want to thank the crowds for cheering us. I think they helped a lot, because if it was not for them you don’t feel like you are so loved. I think they helped a lot because them cheering makes you feel so happy and strong and want to push. That is why I can say what happened today is not for me alone but for all of us in London.”