He came, he Sawe, he conquered history: Sabastian Sawe runs marathon under 2 hours

Sebastian Sawe from Kenya crosses the finish line to win the men's race at the London Marathon in London, Sunday, April 26, 2026.(AP Photo)

For the first time in history, the two-hour mark has been breached in an official marathon. At the London Marathon, Sabastian Sawe of Kenya defied the fabled barrier when he brought down the men’s marathon world record by 65 seconds on his way to winning the London Marathon in 1 hour, 59 minutes and 30 seconds. The previous world record was owned by Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum, who set it in Chicago in 2023 when he ran 2:00:35.

The 31-year-old Sawe also extended his record of never losing a ⁠marathon.

What was even more remarkable was that Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha and Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo, who finished second and third at Sunday’s London Marathon respectively, also finished the race inside the previous world record of 2:00:35. Kejelcha, who ended second, was actually running in his debut marathon.