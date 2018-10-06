Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov: A clash of styles

Conor McGregor prefers his opponents standing before he knocks them out, Khabib Nurmagomedov wants them on their back for the slow mauling. (Source: AP)

The main-event of the upcoming UFC 229 is a throwback to the Ultimate Fighting Championship era, when viewers would get to watch fantasy match-ups between strikers and grapplers. Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have very well-defined strengths and weaknesses; the former prefers his opponents standing before he knocks them out, the latter wants them on their back for the slow mauling.

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is as calm inside the octagon as he is boisterous and foul-mouthed outside it.

Striking: In a case of Mr Hyde and Dr Jekyll, the brash, foul-mouthed Irishman switches into a cerebral specimen inside the cage. At his best, McGregor is a patient counter-puncher who distracts with his fakes and excessive hand movement and manipulates the space in-between with sharp feet. McGregor tests opponents’ guards and chins with lazy jabs, exposes his own, lulls them forward and finishes them off with a counter left. Being a southpaw also helps him exploit angles against the familiarity orthodox fighters.

Wrestling: An underrated facet of his game, McGregor has showcased his takedown defence against wrestlers such as Chad Mendes and Eddie Alvarez. While he likes to avoid taking the fight to the ground, McGregor — a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu — has shown awareness and maneuverability that he admits to have learnt by being smashed into the canvas by superior grapplers.

Weakness: McGregor gasses out. The Irishman can be seen panting with his hands on his hips whenever a fight crosses the 20-minute mark. His cardio was exposed in the two fights against Nate Diaz and in the boxing match against Floyd Mayweather. A tireless Nurmagomedov would practically take McGregor down on will if the fight goes to later rounds.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov is the closest one could get to watch a bear fight for titles.

Wrestling: Even for the most desensitised, Nurmagomedov’s bouts are uncomfortable to watch. The sambo champion is the closest one could get to watch a bear fight for titles. While standing knockouts are blink-and-you-miss affairs, Nurmagomedov takes his opponents down hard, using high-altitude takedowns and suplexes. Disoriented and panicking, his opponents scramble up and get chained for another takedown. If they choose to stay down, Nurmagomedov takes hip control, binds the legs and goes to work with strikes. Defend your face and Nurmagomedov continues his progression till he takes your back. Try to free your legs and you leave your head exposed for the punches and elbows. Either way, you’re in for a long night.

Striking: His stand-up is serviceable and is used to set up takedowns. He walks his opponent down with basic 1-2s, and unleashes a level-change unorthodox left, which he uses immediately after a takedown scramble. But he has come up second-best in exchanges in the past, which brings us to his…

Weakness: While he has never been knocked down, let alone knocked out, Nurmagomedov has been rocked by fighters way below McGregor’s level. He may not be a “glass-jawed bum”, but he has largely been untested and early strikes could lead to panic.

