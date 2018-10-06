Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov: Never-seen-before Cage Rage

McGregor with his 18-month old son Conor Jack McGregor Jr at the open workout on Wednesday. (AP Photo)

In theory, Ultimate Fighting Championship’s five-year, 1.5-billion-dollar broadcasting deal with ESPN signed in May should allay the organisation’s two biggest worries: revenue and mainstream validation. But it has been an underwhelming year, thanks to a lack of stars, failed drug tests, missed weight cuts, haphazard matchmaking and rival promotions putting on more entertaining shows. Though the sky was far from falling, the company sent out an SOS nevertheless.

Despite being three-decade old, the sport of mixed martial arts is still largely dismissed as an angsty preteen acting out. Unfortunately, its biggest name doesn’t help its cause. Conor McGregor represents the good, the bad and the ugly of MMA. McGregor digs his own grave, shoots himself in the foot and still ends up with all the gold.

At the start of this decade, McGregor was a plumber in Dublin lining up to receive social welfare cheques. Last year, he faced off with Floyd Mayweather Jr in the boxing great’s (so-called) retirement fight, and earned an eight-figure payday. His is also a Rocky Balboa story; if Rocky Balboa was Irish and completely obnoxious.

But even those with a passing interest in combat sports would tune in this Sunday to watch McGregor return to the cage after two years to take on unbeaten Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. For one, it is a mouthwatering clash of styles between two 30-year-old national heroes. McGregor, a striker supreme and former two-weight champion, has promised to knock his opponent out in the first round and ‘knock that man’s nose into the nose bleeds.’ “I’m here to put a hole in this man’s skull,” McGregor promised on Thursday. “I’m starving for this man’s head.”

Stylistic match-up

His Dagestani opponent, who grew up wrestling bears in Russia’s southwest mountain range, intends to torture the Irishman for five rounds of five minutes each. “I think beginning of first round I have to be careful with him because he has good boxing but my wrestling is my pressure,” Nurmagomedov, the current lightweight champion, said Thursday. “He has to kill me to stop me. I’m going to finish this guy and stop this guy and this is my plan.”

The threats seem par for the course for two elite fighters about to engage in fisticuffs, but there is actual animosity between the two. It started with Nurmagomedov’s altercation with a friend of McGregor, and came to a head in April, when McGregor and his entourage ambushed a bus carrying Nurmagomedov among other fighters. McGregor demanded the Russian to step out, hurled a handtruck at a bus, smashed the glass window, injured multiple fighters and ruined the UFC 223 card day after.

“What happened today was criminal, disgusting, despicable, makes me sick. We, as an organization, need to make sure that this never happens again,” said UFC president Dana White later that night.

Six months later, on Thursday, White was busy scrambling for McGregor’s two title belts to be displayed on the podium; nevermind that the Irishman — the first person to become a champion in two weight divisions simultaneously — was stripped of them due to inactivity more than a year ago.

Footage of the “despicable” incident is being used as a promotional vehicle – in video highlights and other materials. McGregor’s new line of whiskey — “the finest Irish whiskey on the planet” — is one of the official sponsors for the event. He has also signed a multi-million dollar contract for six more fights, the first of which this Sunday is projected to set the record for most pay-per-view sales for the company. White and UFC are in the Conor business, and the business is a-booming.

“Conor and I are good. Conor has faced a lot of repercussions. Lost a lot of money, and a lot of time,” explained White in July, referring to the three counts of assault and five days of community service McGregor received.

Psychological warfare

Any ring rust has been hard to discern on McGregor’s part. On the mic, though, the loudmouthed Irishman has been his usual self. He has showcased the antics borrowed from pro-wrestling greats such as Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Ric Flair mixed with choice cuss words to send the Irishmen-invaded Las Vegas in a frenzy. But the tendency to research into his opponent and his camp has made this affair darker than usual.

On Thursday, the Irishman claimed that Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz is a “terrorist snitch” who had been “pulled off a flight” from Cairo to New York on September 11, 2001, and was “caught with five passports in his possession.” Abdelaziz “turned informant and turned on the people he was working with,” McGregor said. “I don’t even know why that man is in this foo*ing country.” Earlier, McGregor also showed off his knowledge of Russian ethno-politics, calling Nurmagomedov’s father and coach Abdulmanap a “quivering coward” for posting a photograph with Chechen strongman leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

But the shtick has seemed more desperate than entertaining this time around, especially with a stoic Nurmagomedov choosing not to engage in back-and-forth. The Russian claims he is not going to let McGregor into his mind, and wants to “shut him up” and foil UFC’s plans.

“Of course they want (him to) win,” Nurmagomedov said earlier this week. “I feel like, with me, UFC happy, too, because I have big name, too. But they can make a lot of money with him. Why they need someone come to mount him and smash his face, crush his hype? They don’t need this.”

UFC seems to have put their golden goose on the line against a clued-in, competent opponent. While he has been defeated before, a loss after a long gap and terrific hype could damage McGregor’s drawing power. A win, on the other hand, would result in a lasting legacy and an even bigger ego. Thus whether McGregor catches Nurmagomedov with a killer left early or Nurmagomedov mauls McGregor for twenty-five minutes, this fight could change the sport forever.

