Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229: Brawl breaks out after Khabib Nurmagomedov makes Conor McGregor tap out

Notorious Conor McGregor’s return to UFC did not go as planned as the “Notorious” tapped out to the Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov. Khabib extended his winning streak in UFC to 27-0 with the win over the Irish fighter. The match went on for four rounds in which Khabib completely dominated over his opponent and retained his Lightweight Championship title. But the victory was soured after Khabib climbed out of the Octagon to attack members of the crowd. The reaction prompted a melee to

ROUND 1

McGregor gets the first punch. The southpaw lands his fist on Khabib’s ear. Khabib grabs hold of Conor’s leg. McGregor is spinning around and he dances around to break the lock. Good defence by the Irish fighter. McGregor is pounding Khabib on the head to break Khabib’s lock. But everytime he does, Khabib grips the lock tighter. Khabib lands big fists on McGregors’ head. Khabib is slowly and methodically ensuring he does not allow Mcgregor to get up. But McGregor is trying to conserve energy. And not trying too heard to come out of the hold. Round 1 – Khabib.

ROUND 2

Conor McGregor tries to take down Khabib with a punch, but he miscued and Khabib gets a blow away. Then McGregor shifts backward to maintain his balance. Khabib goes to the cage and then locks him in a grapple again. Khabib lands another blow to McGregor’s head. The lights are appearing to go out from McGregor’s eyes as Khabib keeps on landing big right hands on McGregor. KHABIB SMASHES CONOR MCGREGOR’S HEAD WITH MASSIVE RIGHTS AND LEFTS. McGregor continues to take the beating, but he has been extremely exhausted. Somehow, the Notorious finds a way to get back to his feet. But finds no answer to the grappling. Round 2 – Khabib.

Round 3

Conor McGregor, under pressure, charges in front, and he hooks Khabib’s head with left handed-jabs. Khabib is letting McGregor spend his energy as the Irish fighter looks extremely tired. Khabib goes down to lock McGregor but the latter maintained his ground. Khabib lands a right hook on McGregor’s jaw. He then pushes him towards the cage to lock him up. McGregor escapes and lands two right hooks on Khabib’s head. Khabib is standing to close to McGregor, letting him spend his energy as McGregor grows weary with each passing second. Khabib takes him down with a grapple, but McGregor gets up. End of Round 3. This appears to go Khabib’s way as well.

Round 4

Time for the Championships round. McGregor invites Khabib to step up to him and now Conor taking the fight to Khabib. Khabib steps up and takes Conor down and then locks him up in a grapple. He is holding on to the grip and McGregor is getting weared out. McGregor tries to get up and Khabib rolls him to just lock his opponent down. Khabib lands a few left-hand hooks to Conor’s face. He then rolls up to lock his head up.

CONOR MCGREGOR TAPS OUT!

POST-MATCH EVENTS

Khabib after winning mocks Conor McGregor. Then he climbs out of the octagon and went on to attack McGregor’s supprters in the crowd. A brawl broke out with Conor and Khabib’s supporters fighting each other. Khabib’s teammates jumped up the Octagon and attacked McGregor. TOTAL MAYHEM! Both McGregor and Khabib were walked out separately from the arena after the melee broke out. Khabib was not allowed to give his speech and was escorted by security guards and police. There was no belt presentation and Bruce Bufffer declared Khabib as the winner.