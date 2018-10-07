Conor McGregor talked about my religion, my country, my father: Khabib Nurmagomedov explains his actions

Khabib Nurmagomedov attends a news conference after the UFC 229 mixed martial arts event. (Source: AP)

Khabib Nurmagomedov on Sunday that the barrage of personal attacks made by Conor McGregor ahead of their fight prompted him to attack a member of his team after registering the tap-out victory at UFC 229. Khabib’s actions led to a massive brawl breaking out in the T-Arena in Nevada, Las Vegas and the security officials had to separately escort both the fighters out of the arena.

Speaking to reporters at the press conference, the Russian mixed-martial arts star apologised for his actions. “I want to say sorry to the Nevada State Athletic Commission,” he said. He further added that no one is talking about McGregor’s actions in the lead up to the fight.

“This is not my best side. He talked about my religion, my country, my father. He came to Brooklyn, he broke bus and nearly killed two people. So why do people still talk about me jumping over the cage? I have shown respect,” he said.

Talking about the match, Khabib described McGregor and his team as “tap machines”. “I told you guys: his whole team and him, they are tap machines. Today he tapped. Undisputed and undefeated,” he said.

Khabib Nurmagomedov addressed the media and apologized to the Nevada State Athletic Commission for the altercation after he defeated Conor McGregor. pic.twitter.com/VyRtCt8YmQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 7, 2018

The UFC Lightweight Champion further added that he wishes to change the sport from what McGregor has made it into. “This is a respectful sport. This is not a trash-talking sport. I want to change this game. You cannot talk about religions and nations. This for me is very important. Thank you for waiting for me. I know my father is gonna smash me when I go home. Nevada: sorry. Vegas: Sorry,” he said.

He further added that Russia president Vladimir Putin congratulated him on his win. “He (Conor) took a picture with Putin. But Putin just called me and told me he is proud of me. And he said congratulations,” he said.

With the win, Khabib retained his title and went on to remain unbeaten at UFC with a record of 27-0.

