Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov Live Streaming: When and where to watch Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 MMA fight Live in IST?

Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 Live Streaming: Conor McGregor is returning to mixed martial arts after a 23-month absence when he takes on lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. McGregor will attempt to regain one of his two UFC titles in the main event at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night. McGregor (21-3) is a slight betting underdog, but that didn’t discourage thousands of Irish fans from making the trek to Las Vegas for their hero’s return to MMA after his boxing dalliance with Floyd Mayweather last year. Their bout also represents a classic MMA clash of styles. Nurmagomedov (26-0) is a peerless wrestler and grappler, while McGregor is among the most effective strikers in MMA history.

When is Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 Fight?

Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 Fight will take place on Sunday, October 7, 2018.

Where is Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 Fight?

Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 Fight will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

What time does Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 Fight begin?

Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 Fight begins at around 9:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 Fight?

Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 Fight will be broadcast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

How do I watch online Live streaming of Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 Fight?

Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 Fight Live Streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch follow Live Updates on IndianExpress.com website.

