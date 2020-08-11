‘Floyd Mayweather would rematch Conor McGregor’

The UFC president admitted that Mayweather is keen for a rematch with MCGregor. (Reuters)

Conor McGregor might have retired but a rematch with Floyd Mayweather might just be on the cards. Now fans might think with the Irishman retired, how would this fight occur but it must be noted here that retirements don’t actually mean much in terms of finality.

In 2016, McGregor had announced his first retirement and then come back to the ring. Once again he returned from his second retirement, which he announced in 2019, with a decisive one-round TKO victory over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246. He had also said that he planned to be active throughout 2020.

Elsewhere, it looked like UFC president White Dana and along with Mayweather were going to work together and promote some fights. But with age not on Mayweather’s side a comeback seemed in doubt. But according to White, he does want to comeback.

“Floyd and I still have dialog and go back and forth. We’re still interested on both sides,” he told TMZ.

“I know he would rematch Conor McGregor. But I don’t know if you’ve heard, but Conor McGregor is retired.”

“When I’m doing things right now and running business, I don’t even think about Conor.:

“He is retired right now. He is not fighting. Per my contract with the fighters, I owe them three fights a year. If I do not deliver three fights a year I have to pay them their money. Conor McGregor is retired.”

In 2017, McGregor was beaten by Mayweather in the Las Vegas Money Fight in 2017.

Mayweather, 43, racked in around $300million with the Irishman collecting around $100million before returning back to UFC fighting.

In fact, last month Mayweather had told Forbes that he might be interested in fighting McGregor again.

“For now, I’m happily retired,” Mayweather had clarified. “You never know, but it would have to be worth it. Just like gambling right? Juice worth the squeeze no matter who the opponent is.”

