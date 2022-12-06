scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Conor McGregor using performance-enhancing drugs, suggests Joe Rogan

Rogan, however, claimed that the 34-year-old Irish born champion is capable of making a comeback and also pointed out that inactivity might be the reason for his downfall.

McGregor has been out of action since suffering a leg-break loss to Dustin Poirier in July last year. Since then, he has been teasing making a comeback through his varied social media posts.

Ultimate Fighting Championship commentator Joe Rogan suggested in his podcast that former UFC champion Conor McGregor is likely using performance-enhancing drugs and isn’t ready to return to action.

Speaking in his popular “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, he said, “He’s taking his shirt off and posing constantly, and he looks like his p*ss would melt that USADA cup. Like, it would just like burn a hole right through the bottom of that USADA cup. The weird thing is that there is a loophole in USADA that allows you to get out of the testing pool. You can get out of the testing pool and just juice up.”

“It is weird. His last big win was against Donald Cerrone, which was a significant win. I wonder, it could just be inactivity, too. The inactivity is probably one of the biggest factors in his demise – maybe even more so than just the silk sheets.

“He said that after the Dustin Poirier fight. There’s a lot going on in a fight and if you’re not accustomed to fighting at the high level, the stress of that moment is so overwhelming. (It’s) very, very difficult for guys to take years off and then jump back in and be 100%,” he added.

