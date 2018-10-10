Conor McGregor handed one-month medical suspension from UFC

Conor McGregor lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. (Source: AP)

Following the tap-out defeat against UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, Conor McGregor was handed a one-month medical suspension on Wednesday, the BBC reported. McGregor lost to Khabib after the Russian sambo locked him up in a rear-naked choke in the fourth round of the bout in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As per the report, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC), who sanctioned the bout, confirmed that McGregor was suspending from fighting till November 6, and will not be allowed to have any contact with trainers till October 28. In total, 13 fighters from the UFC 229 card have been suspended from the action on medical grounds.

After the bout, a brawl broke out in the T-mobile Arena on Sunday, with Khabib climbing on top of the cage to launch an attack on one member of McGregor’s team. The Irish fighter, then, was involved in a bust-up inside the octagon with members from Khabib’s team. After the brawl, three people, all belonging to Khabib’s camp were arrested but were later released after McGregor refused to press any charges.

Meanwhile, the NSAC has held Khabib’sentire purse as they continue their investigation into the brawl. Following the fight, the Dagestani fighter apologised for his actions but also cited the pre-match talks about “religion”, “country” and “father” by McGregor as the reason for his loss of control.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd