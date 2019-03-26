Conor McGregor announces retirement from MMA

Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor has announced his retirement from the sport on Tuesday. He did so in the wee hours of Tuesday morning and made the quick reveal on Twitter.

“Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today,” McGregor said in a tweet.

“I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement,” he added,

“Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!”

McGregor has not been inside the octagon since October 6, when he was beaten by UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor was suspended until April 6 following a post-fight brawl.

He had been in line to fight Donald ‘Cowboy’ Corrone later this year, but the fight was reportedly scrapped after ‘The Notorious’ refused to fight a co-headline slot.

Appearing on Jimmy Fallon just hours before the tweet was sent, the superstar declared that he did not need to fight again. “We’re in talks for July. There’s a lot of politics going on, it’s a mad game, the fight game,” he said. “To my fans, I am in shape and I am ready. There are many opponents, in reality I can pick who I please.”

“I don’t necessarily need to fight. I am set for life, my family is set for life. We are good, but I am eager to fight. We will see what happens, but I am just staying ready.”

This is not the first time McGregor has announced his retirement via Twitter. Back in April 2016, the Irishman had announced he was walking away from the sport after failing to secure a rematch with Nate Diaz.

He had tweeted then: “I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese. Catch ya’s later.”

The former two-weight UFC champion at featherweight and lightweight had declared that he would only fight in a co-main event if he was given a stake in the UFC. He had made the declaration earlier also. After the sale of the UFC to WME IMG for $4.2billion, McGregor stated that he had made the brand worth the extortionate price, and was owed a chunk.