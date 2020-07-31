scorecardresearch
Friday, July 31, 2020
Conor McGregor hints at UFC return, ‘accepts’ challenge after responding to call out

It is still a mystery as to who Conor McGregor is responding to after boxing legend Mike Tyson had claimed that he could beat the MMA star.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: July 31, 2020 3:20:24 pm
Conor McGregor reacts after losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas in 2018. (AP Photo)

After announcing his retirement in June, Conor McGregor hinted at a UFC return with a cryptic tweet. The Irishman in a tweet accepted a fight with UFC superstar Khamzat Chimaev after responding to his call-out on social media.

26-year-old Chimaev burst onto the MMA scene with two big wins on ‘Fight Island’ earlier in July. The undefeated welterweight called for a showdown against either Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal or McGregor following his performances in Abu Dhabi.

Moments later, McGregor responded to the tweet writing- ‘I accept’

Chimaev hit back at McGregor: “Beg me.”

This led to UFC president Dana White reacting to the social media exchange. “Probably not but who knows?!” He told TMZ Sports.

This is not the first time, that McGregor has announced his retirement from fighting and then come back. He retired back in 2019 and also in 2016 before returning each time and it seems this isn’t the last we’ve seen of ‘Notorious’.

Interestingly in 2018, Chimaev actually took a flight to Ireland to hunt down Conor McGregor after the beef with Khabib. He was stopped and detained by officers.

Black Lives Matter: NBA return sees all players, coaches kneel before games
