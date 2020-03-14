Conor McGregor pays emotional tribute to aunt who died from coronavirus

Conor McGregor revealed on Friday that he was left heartbroken after receiving the news of his aunt’s demise due to coronavirus — the global pandemic that has already claimed the lives of more than 5000 people worldwide.
The 31-year-old UFC star took to Instagram to pay an emotional tribute to his ‘loving auntie’, Anne Moore, after receiving the gut-wrenching news out of the blue.
“I was to announce to the world my @properwhiskey donation to @tunneltotowers. A great day! A proud day, I brought my family with me to the studio, ” the post began.
“Sitting in the chair about to beam live to all the U.S morning talk shows, I get a phone call telling me that my lovely little auntie Anne had passed away. I couldn’t go live anymore.”
Expressing his sadness and frustration about the fatal disease, the Irishman continued, “My poor little friendly loving auntie. My mother’s sister. This stupid f*****g virus. What the f**k is happening.”
“Stay tight people! We are all we got. Rest in Peace Anne Moore I love you.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has already claimed thousands of lives worldwide in countries like China, Italy, Iran, and even India, where the death count currently stands at 2.
There have been 90 confirmed cases in the Republic of Ireland, with two deaths recorded. Addressing the issue, McGregor wrote, “The good habits we will have now gained from this wild COVID-19 attack will see us too strong in future.”
“Hand hygiene. Touching of own face hygiene. Consistent thorough cleaning of handled areas hygiene.”
Prime Minister Leo Varadkar earlier this week had announced that all schools, colleges, and nurseries will be closed. Under emergency measures, teaching will be completed online and museums, galleries, and other tourist destinations will also close as a result of the action.
The UK has yet to announce similar preventive measures despite the infection rate soaring with each day, as the current infected number stands around 800 with 11 fatalities in total.
