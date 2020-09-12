Conor McGregor arrested in Corsica for ‘attempted sexual assault’: Report

Conor McGregor (File Photo/AFP)

MMA fighter Conor McGregor has been reportedly taken into police custody in Corsica for alleged ‘attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition’.

According to news agency AFP, the UFC star was arrested after the alleged incident, complaints about which were filed on Thursday.

“Following a complaint filed on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr. Conor Anthony Mac Gregor was the subject of a hearing by the police,” wrote the prosecutor’s office in a statement sent to AFP.

No other details have been given on the charges against him at present.

McGregor was recently pictured attending a lavish event in the region, on the port of Calvi, alongside his fiancee Dee Devlin.

The Dubliner has not fought since he beat Donald Cerrone inside 40 seconds in January.

His plans to fight three times this year were shattered by the coronavirus crisis and he retired in June for the third time in four years.

