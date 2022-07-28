scorecardresearch
Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony: Live streaming, date, time in IST

CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony begins tonight and here is all you need to know.

By: Sports Desk |
July 28, 2022 2:37:34 am
CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: The event will be held in front of a packed audience.

CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: The 2022 Commonwealth Games is slated to begin on July 29 and will span 11 days before culminating on August 8. The sporting extravaganza will witness the participation of 72 countries, featuring more than 5000 athletes competing for a podium finish.

Keeping in mind, the five-and-a-half-hour time difference between Birmingham and India, the opening ceremony begins on July 28 at 11.30 PM. However, it will miss the presence of Queen Elizabeth of England. The Queen has recently been forced to skip several events because of her mobility issues for which she often uses a walking aid. Prince Charles will be attending the event.

The opening ceremony will witness quite a few performances which include the likes of the new wave band – Duran Duran. Heavy metal band Black Sabbath’s guitarist Tony Iommi will be performing live as well.

Iommi and acclaimed saxophonist Soweto Kinch will lead a “dream sequence” piece, titled “Hear My Voice”, based on the lead track from the 2020 film “Trial Of The Chicago Seven” at the event. A choir of more than 700 individuals, drawn from 15 choirs from across the West Midlands, will also be involved in the event.

India, who is expected to be one of the major contenders for a rich haul of medals, has named a 33-member squad for the Commonwealth Games. Indian athletes will be taking part in multiple events across 15 sports. Neeraj Chopra’s injury puts him in doubt as the flag-bearer for the country. PV Sindhu was the flag-bearer for India in the previous edition in 2018.

India finished third behind Australia and England at the Commonwealth Games 2018, with a medal count of 66 – their third-highest ever. India’s tally included 26 golds, 20 silvers and 20 bronze. At the age of 15, shooter Anish Bhanwala became the youngest Indian gold medallist at the CWG. Among the big names, the likes of PV Sindhu, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom, Vikas Krishan and Amit Panghal all returned with medals.

As far as the broadcast details and timings are concerned – here is all you need to know

When will Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony be held?

Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Where will Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony be held?

Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony will be held in the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England.

What time will Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony begin?

Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony begins at 6 PM local time and for Indian viewers, it will begin at 11:30 pm IST.

Which channel will broadcast Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony?

Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony will have a live telecast on the SONY SPORTS Network. The event will be telecasted on the following channels – Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony Six, and Sony TEN 4 channels. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app or website. Apart from SONY SPORTS Network, DD Sports will also live stream the opening ceremony in India.

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
India at Commonwealth Games: Sports governance needs to change
Explained: What is cryptojacking, the cyber attack carried out by crypto ...
Explained: India’s role in UN Peacekeeping Missions over the years
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
Once homeless and suicidal, an asylum seeker becomes England's medal hope
Once homeless and suicidal, an asylum seeker becomes England's medal hope

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Fed opts for 75-basis-point rate hike, flags weakening economic data

3rd ODI: India thrash Windies by 119 runs to complete clean sweep
Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
How EC revised poll guidelines on freebies after 2013 SC order
Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’
Mithun claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values
Kerala man travels around Europe on plane he built during lockdown

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's
Shamshera director on film's box office failure: 'Couldn't handle hate and rage'

