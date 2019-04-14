Cologne Boxing World Cup: Meena Kumari clinches gold as Indian boxers finish with 5 medals

Meena Kumari Maisnam continued her fine run to win gold medal in the 54 kg at the Boxing World Cup in Cologne on Saturday.

Sakshi (57kg) and Pwilao Basumatary (64kg) lost their final bouts and had to settle for the silver while Pinki Rani (51kg) and Parveen (60kg) won bronze as India finished with five medals.

Meena, the 2014 Asian Championships bronze medallist with three National Championships titles to her credit, edged Thailand’s Machai Bunyanut on points in the summit clash. She had earlier won the gold at the prestigious Strandja Cup.

This was the only bout of the tournament for the Manipur pugilist as she had been directly placed in the final due to a smaller draw.

Reigning youth World Champion Sakshi’s brilliant run came to an end against two-time Commonwealth Games silver medallist Michaela Walsh.

The Irish stamped her authority in a commanding 5-0 performance, leaving no chance for the 18-year-old Indian youngster to make a comeback in her first elite international final.

India Open gold medallist Basumatary gave her best but came up short against China’s Chengyu Yang, who was declared the winner on points.

India had sent a seven-member team to this tournament this time following a healthy haul of six medals from the erstwhile Chemistry Cup held at Halle last year.

Gaurav Solanki (52kg) and Mohammed Hussamuddin (56kg) were the only Indians to stand on the top podium in the last edition.